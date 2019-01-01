QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank primarily serving the Chinese-American community. With more than 45 branches and three international representative offices, the bank provides traditional loan and deposit products, as well as international trade-related services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. The Bank accepts checking, savings, and time deposits, and makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other instalment and term loans. The Bank also provides letters of credit, safe deposit, Social Security payment deposit, bank-by-mail, Internet banking services, and other customary banking services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9200.980 0.0600
REV166.020M175.256M9.236M

Cathay General Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cathay General (CATY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cathay General's (CATY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cathay General (CATY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CATY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.31% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cathay General (CATY)?

A

The stock price for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) is $47.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cathay General (CATY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cathay General (CATY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) reporting earnings?

A

Cathay General’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Cathay General (CATY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cathay General.

Q

What sector and industry does Cathay General (CATY) operate in?

A

Cathay General is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.