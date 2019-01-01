Cathay General Bancorp is a regional bank primarily serving the Chinese-American community. With more than 45 branches and three international representative offices, the bank provides traditional loan and deposit products, as well as international trade-related services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. The Bank accepts checking, savings, and time deposits, and makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other instalment and term loans. The Bank also provides letters of credit, safe deposit, Social Security payment deposit, bank-by-mail, Internet banking services, and other customary banking services.