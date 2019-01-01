|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.920
|0.980
|0.0600
|REV
|166.020M
|175.256M
|9.236M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cathay General’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB).
The latest price target for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting CATY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.31% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) is $47.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Cathay General (CATY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Cathay General’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cathay General.
Cathay General is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.