Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures. Boeing and Airbus are the firms and its primary customers, Boeing composes roughly 80% of annual revenue and Airbus composes roughly 15% of revenue. The company is highly exposed to Boeing's 737 program, which generally accounts for about half of the company's revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.650-0.840 -0.1900
REV1.070B1.070B0

Analyst Ratings

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's (SPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting SPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.33% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR)?

A

The stock price for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) is $49.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) reporting earnings?

A

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (SPR) operate in?

A

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.