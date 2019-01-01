Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures. Boeing and Airbus are the firms and its primary customers, Boeing composes roughly 80% of annual revenue and Airbus composes roughly 15% of revenue. The company is highly exposed to Boeing's 737 program, which generally accounts for about half of the company's revenue.