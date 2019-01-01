QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.15/0.70%
52 Wk
16.63 - 60
Mkt Cap
805.7M
Payout Ratio
2.56
Open
-
P/E
5.5
EPS
1.8
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 9:02AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Kelly Services Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and consulting and staffing services. The company's operations are divided into three business segments namely Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions ("GTS") and International Staffing. It provides staffing solutions through its branch networks in Americas and International operations and also provides a suite of innovative talent fulfilment and outcome-based solutions through GTS segment. Americas Staffing generates maximum revenue from its operations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.650
REV1.250B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kelly Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelly Services (KELYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kelly Services's (KELYB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kelly Services (KELYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelly Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelly Services (KELYB)?

A

The stock price for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) is $20.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelly Services (KELYB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kelly Services (KELYB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) reporting earnings?

A

Kelly Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Kelly Services (KELYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelly Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelly Services (KELYB) operate in?

A

Kelly Services is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.