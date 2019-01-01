QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7200.730 0.0100
REV341.270M340.448M-822.000K

Sensient Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sensient Technologies (SXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sensient Technologies's (SXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sensient Technologies (SXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) was reported by Baird on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting SXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sensient Technologies (SXT)?

A

The stock price for Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) is $78.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sensient Technologies (SXT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) reporting earnings?

A

Sensient Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Sensient Technologies (SXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sensient Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sensient Technologies (SXT) operate in?

A

Sensient Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.