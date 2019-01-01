|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.730
|0.0100
|REV
|341.270M
|340.448M
|-822.000K
You can purchase shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sensient Technologies’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX).
The latest price target for Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) was reported by Baird on May 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting SXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) is $78.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.
Sensient Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sensient Technologies.
Sensient Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.