Range
21.27 - 22.24
Vol / Avg.
228.5K/238.3K
Div / Yield
0.68/3.01%
52 Wk
18.6 - 25.76
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
38.2
Open
21.98
P/E
12.68
EPS
0.37
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
OceanFirst Financial Corp is engaged in the banking sector of the United States. It conducts the business of attracting retail and business deposits and investing them primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate loans. The company's sole segment deals with the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers. The bank's revenues are derived principally from interest on its loans, and to a lesser extent, interest on its investment and mortgage-backed securities. The rest of its income is dependent on bankcard services and wealth management services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4400.480 0.0400
REV81.240M80.586M-654.000K

OceanFirst Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OceanFirst Financial's (OCFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OCFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)?

A

The stock price for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) is $21.78 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) reporting earnings?

A

OceanFirst Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanFirst Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) operate in?

A

OceanFirst Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.