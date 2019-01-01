|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.480
|0.0400
|REV
|81.240M
|80.586M
|-654.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OceanFirst Financial’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OCFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) is $21.78 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
OceanFirst Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OceanFirst Financial.
OceanFirst Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.