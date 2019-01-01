|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|REV
|60.560M
|73.444M
|12.884M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Escalade’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ESCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) is $13.13 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next Escalade (ESCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.
Escalade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Escalade.
Escalade is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.