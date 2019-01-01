QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.13 - 13.6
Vol / Avg.
21.5K/27.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.53%
52 Wk
13.2 - 25.72
Mkt Cap
177.2M
Payout Ratio
31.82
Open
13.58
P/E
7.52
EPS
0.36
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Escalade Inc manufactures and distributes sporting goods for a varied range of activities. These sports include archery, table tennis, basketball goals, trampoline, play systems, fitness, game tables like hockey and soccer, billiards, darting, and other outdoor games. These products are sold under the brand names like Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Silverback, Nodor, Rage, Child Life, among others. The geographic segments in which the company operates are North America, Europe and others out of which the major part of revenue is generated from North America region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.360
REV60.560M73.444M12.884M

Escalade Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Escalade (ESCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Escalade's (ESCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Escalade (ESCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting ESCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Escalade (ESCA)?

A

The stock price for Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) is $13.13 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Escalade (ESCA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Escalade (ESCA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-11.

Q

When is Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) reporting earnings?

A

Escalade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Escalade (ESCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Escalade.

Q

What sector and industry does Escalade (ESCA) operate in?

A

Escalade is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.