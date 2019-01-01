|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|REV
|401.180M
|421.375M
|20.195M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Service Properties Trust’s space includes: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT), Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN).
The latest price target for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SVC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is $9.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
Service Properties Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Service Properties Trust.
Service Properties Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.