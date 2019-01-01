QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.44%
52 Wk
7.53 - 15.39
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
165.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:04PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 2:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 1:46PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 4:24PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. These properties are located primarily in the United States, along with Canada and Puerto Rico. The company operates through its hotel real estate investment unit and travel center real estate investment unit. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from the hotel real estate investments unit. The hotels are distinguished between their service levels, which include full service, select service, and extended stay; and chain scale, which includes luxury, upper upscale, upscale, upper midscale, and midscale. Most hotels are extended stay or upscale. Some of the major hotel brands include Courtyard by Marriott, Royal Sonesta, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, and Hyatt Place.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV401.180M421.375M20.195M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Service Properties Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Service Properties Trust's (SVC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Service Properties Trust (SVC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SVC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Service Properties Trust (SVC)?

A

The stock price for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is $9.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Service Properties Trust (SVC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) reporting earnings?

A

Service Properties Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Service Properties Trust (SVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Service Properties Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Service Properties Trust (SVC) operate in?

A

Service Properties Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.