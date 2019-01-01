Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. These properties are located primarily in the United States, along with Canada and Puerto Rico. The company operates through its hotel real estate investment unit and travel center real estate investment unit. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from the hotel real estate investments unit. The hotels are distinguished between their service levels, which include full service, select service, and extended stay; and chain scale, which includes luxury, upper upscale, upscale, upper midscale, and midscale. Most hotels are extended stay or upscale. Some of the major hotel brands include Courtyard by Marriott, Royal Sonesta, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, and Hyatt Place.