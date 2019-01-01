QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.

Movado Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Movado Group (MOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Movado Group's (MOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Movado Group (MOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MOV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -41.73% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Movado Group (MOV)?

A

The stock price for Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) is $37.755 last updated Today at 4:57:23 PM.

Q

Does Movado Group (MOV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) reporting earnings?

A

Movado Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Movado Group (MOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Movado Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Movado Group (MOV) operate in?

A

Movado Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.