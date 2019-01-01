Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.