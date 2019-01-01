QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand PLC's industrial segment. After the merger, the firm's portfolio consists of three business lines: industrial technologies and services, precision and science technologies, and specialty vehicle technologies. Ingersoll-Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, fluid management, upstream and midstream energy solutions, as well as small electric vehicles and power tools and material handling solutions. Ingersoll-Rand generated roughly $4.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.680 0.0900
REV1.420B1.419B-1.000M

Analyst Ratings

Ingersoll Rand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingersoll Rand (IR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ingersoll Rand's (IR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ingersoll Rand (IR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting IR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.44% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingersoll Rand (IR)?

A

The stock price for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) is $51.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingersoll Rand (IR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ingersoll Rand (IR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) reporting earnings?

A

Ingersoll Rand’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ingersoll Rand (IR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingersoll Rand.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingersoll Rand (IR) operate in?

A

Ingersoll Rand is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.