|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.590
|0.680
|0.0900
|REV
|1.420B
|1.419B
|-1.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ingersoll Rand’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting IR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.44% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) is $51.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Ingersoll Rand (IR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Ingersoll Rand’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ingersoll Rand.
Ingersoll Rand is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.