Ingersoll-Rand, Inc. was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand PLC's industrial segment. After the merger, the firm's portfolio consists of three business lines: industrial technologies and services, precision and science technologies, and specialty vehicle technologies. Ingersoll-Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, fluid management, upstream and midstream energy solutions, as well as small electric vehicles and power tools and material handling solutions. Ingersoll-Rand generated roughly $4.9 billion in revenue in 2020.