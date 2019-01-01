QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
162.95 - 164.67
Vol / Avg.
543.9K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
127.23 - 184.99
Mkt Cap
54.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
164.19
P/E
50.29
EPS
0.67
Shares
326.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:27AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Marriott operates nearly 1.5 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. Luxury represents 10% of total rooms, while full service, limited service, and time-shares are 43%, 46%, and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 97% of total rooms. North America makes up two thirds of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.300 0.3100
REV3.980B4.446B466.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marriott Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marriott Intl (MAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marriott Intl's (MAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marriott Intl (MAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 172.00 expecting MAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.79% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marriott Intl (MAR)?

A

The stock price for Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) is $165.7164 last updated Today at 2:54:36 PM.

Q

Does Marriott Intl (MAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) reporting earnings?

A

Marriott Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Marriott Intl (MAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marriott Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Marriott Intl (MAR) operate in?

A

Marriott Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.