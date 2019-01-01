QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank. It offers services such as checking, savings, business loans, credit cards, vehicle loans, and other banking-related services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9000.940 0.0400
REV84.070M86.285M2.215M

TriCo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TriCo (TCBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TriCo's (TCBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TriCo (TCBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting TCBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TriCo (TCBK)?

A

The stock price for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) is $42.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TriCo (TCBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) reporting earnings?

A

TriCo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is TriCo (TCBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TriCo.

Q

What sector and industry does TriCo (TCBK) operate in?

A

TriCo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.