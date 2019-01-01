|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|0.940
|0.0400
|REV
|84.070M
|86.285M
|2.215M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TriCo’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting TCBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TriCo (NASDAQ: TCBK) is $42.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.
TriCo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TriCo.
TriCo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.