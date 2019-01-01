QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Cadence Bank is a $13 billion bank based in Mississippi, with banking and insurance operations in eight different states through almost 300 branches. Nearly half of its deposits are in its home state, followed by Arkansas and Tennessee, with about 15% and 10%, respectively. The balance is divided among Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida. Most of its loans (nearly 60%) are residential and commercial mortgages, followed by 15% in commercial loans and 10% in construction credits.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320-0.220 0.1000
REV374.410M375.066M656.000K

Cadence Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadence Bank (CADE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cadence Bank's (CADE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cadence Bank (CADE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) was reported by Raymond James on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting CADE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.66% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadence Bank (CADE)?

A

The stock price for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is $30.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadence Bank (CADE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cadence Bank (CADE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) reporting earnings?

A

Cadence Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Cadence Bank (CADE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadence Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadence Bank (CADE) operate in?

A

Cadence Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.