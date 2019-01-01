Cadence Bank is a $13 billion bank based in Mississippi, with banking and insurance operations in eight different states through almost 300 branches. Nearly half of its deposits are in its home state, followed by Arkansas and Tennessee, with about 15% and 10%, respectively. The balance is divided among Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida. Most of its loans (nearly 60%) are residential and commercial mortgages, followed by 15% in commercial loans and 10% in construction credits.