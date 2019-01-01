QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.03%
52 Wk
16.06 - 27.28
Mkt Cap
212.1M
Payout Ratio
18.03
Open
-
P/E
9.67
EPS
0.69
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 9:16AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank7 Corp is a United States-based bank holding company. It offers deposit banking products, including commercial deposit services, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts, retail deposit services such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.630 -0.0200
REV14.360M14.737M377.000K

Bank7 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank7 (BSVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank7's (BSVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank7 (BSVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BSVN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -44.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank7 (BSVN)?

A

The stock price for Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) is $23.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank7 (BSVN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) reporting earnings?

A

Bank7’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Bank7 (BSVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank7.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank7 (BSVN) operate in?

A

Bank7 is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.