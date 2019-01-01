QQQ
Range
12.97 - 13.49
Vol / Avg.
256.1K/173.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/5.97%
52 Wk
12.68 - 14.46
Mkt Cap
458.4M
Payout Ratio
44.67
Open
13.49
P/E
7.05
Shares
35.2M
Outstanding
Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc is the United States based diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Blackrock Floating Rate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Floating Rate's (FRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Floating Rate.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Floating Rate

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) is $13.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Floating Rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Floating Rate.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) operate in?

A

Blackrock Floating Rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.