Nine Energy Service Inc is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. It targets unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions, which is the key revenue generator, and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, frac sleeves, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers and other services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well-servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. It operates in the US, Canada, and other countries where the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.