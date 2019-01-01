QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Nine Energy Service Inc is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. It targets unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions, which is the key revenue generator, and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, frac sleeves, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers and other services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well-servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. It operates in the US, Canada, and other countries where the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Nine Energy Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nine Energy Service (NINE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nine Energy Service's (NINE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nine Energy Service (NINE) stock?

A

The analyst firm set a price target expecting NINE to rise to within 12 months. Analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nine Energy Service (NINE)?

A

The stock price for Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) is updated regularly.

Q

Does Nine Energy Service (NINE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nine Energy Service.

Q

When is Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) reporting earnings?

A

Nine Energy Service’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nine Energy Service (NINE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nine Energy Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Nine Energy Service (NINE) operate in?

A

Nine Energy Service is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.