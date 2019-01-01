QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
83.84 - 85.31
Vol / Avg.
742.7K/4M
Div / Yield
3.92/4.68%
52 Wk
58.85 - 93.77
Mkt Cap
34.6B
Payout Ratio
172.69
Open
84.16
P/E
36.93
EPS
2.47
Shares
409.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 5:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:39AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7102.470 0.7600
REV27.340B35.903B8.563B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Valero Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valero Energy (VLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valero Energy's (VLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valero Energy (VLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 104.00 expecting VLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.98% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valero Energy (VLO)?

A

The stock price for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) is $84.57 last updated Today at 3:28:30 PM.

Q

Does Valero Energy (VLO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reporting earnings?

A

Valero Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Valero Energy (VLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valero Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Valero Energy (VLO) operate in?

A

Valero Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.