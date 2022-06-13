Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's trading, 1214 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT .

. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. DexCom DXCM 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 76.5% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 76.5% to reach a new 52-week low. La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Bank of America BAC stock hit a yearly low of $31.99. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.99. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. ASML Holding ASML shares moved down 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $491.62, drifting down 4.86%.

shares moved down 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $491.62, drifting down 4.86%. Walt Disney DIS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%. Oracle ORCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $64.29. Shares traded down 3.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $64.29. Shares traded down 3.87%. Intel INTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $38.02 and moving down 2.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $38.02 and moving down 2.71%. Texas Instruments TXN shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.02.

shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.02. Morgan Stanley MS stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Medtronic MDT shares hit a yearly low of $90.37. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $90.37. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Charles Schwab SCHW stock hit a new 52-week low of $59.35. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $59.35. The stock was down 3.65% on the session. American Express AXP stock drifted down 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $146.79.

stock drifted down 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $146.79. SAP SAP shares moved down 3.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.13, drifting down 3.53%.

shares moved down 3.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.13, drifting down 3.53%. Applied Materials AMAT stock set a new 52-week low of $95.65 on Monday, moving down 5.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $95.65 on Monday, moving down 5.63%. Stryker SYK stock hit $207.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%.

stock hit $207.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%. 3M MMM stock hit $135.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.

stock hit $135.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%. Infosys INFY shares hit a yearly low of $17.76. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.76. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. General Electric GE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%. Zoetis ZTS stock drifted down 3.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $154.33.

stock drifted down 3.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $154.33. U.S. Bancorp USB stock set a new 52-week low of $47.26 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.26 on Monday, moving down 2.47%. Boeing BA stock hit a new 52-week low of $115.33. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $115.33. The stock was down 8.81% on the session. Micron Technology MU stock hit $58.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%.

stock hit $58.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%. CSX CSX shares hit a yearly low of $29.35. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.35. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. Airbnb ABNB stock hit a new 52-week low of $98.64. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $98.64. The stock was down 9.15% on the session. Truist Financial TFC stock hit a yearly low of $44.75. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $44.75. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Illinois Tool Works ITW stock hit a new 52-week low of $189.89. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $189.89. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. Equinix EQIX shares made a new 52-week low of $617.16 on Monday. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $617.16 on Monday. The stock was down 4.49% for the day. Ford Motor F stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.76. Shares traded down 6.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.76. Shares traded down 6.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank CM shares hit a yearly low of $51.13. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $51.13. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Ecolab ECL shares made a new 52-week low of $152.20 on Monday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $152.20 on Monday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Capital One Financial COF stock hit $107.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.06%.

stock hit $107.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.06%. Roper Technologies ROP shares made a new 52-week low of $381.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $381.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Honda Motor Co HMC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93. The stock traded down 2.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93. The stock traded down 2.81%. Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK shares hit a yearly low of $13.15. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.15. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. Stellantis STLA stock hit a yearly low of $12.89. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.89. The stock was down 4.44% for the day. Workday WDAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was down 5.05% on the session. Prudential Financial PRU stock hit a yearly low of $94.04. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $94.04. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares were down 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1,213.92.

shares were down 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1,213.92. Bank of New York Mellon BK shares set a new 52-week low of $41.30. The stock traded down 3.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.30. The stock traded down 3.03%. Parker Hannifin PH shares fell to $251.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.01%.

shares fell to $251.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.01%. Ferrari RACE stock hit $171.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.

stock hit $171.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%. Global Payments GPN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $110.88. Shares traded down 5.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $110.88. Shares traded down 5.38%. DuPont de Nemours DD stock set a new 52-week low of $60.45 on Monday, moving down 4.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $60.45 on Monday, moving down 4.45%. STMicroelectronics STM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.09%. Carrier Global CARR shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.05.

shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.05. Illumina ILMN stock set a new 52-week low of $193.76 on Monday, moving down 4.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $193.76 on Monday, moving down 4.42%. Wipro WIT shares fell to $5.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%.

shares fell to $5.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%. Otis Worldwide OTIS shares made a new 52-week low of $70.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $70.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day. Apollo Global Management APO shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.92 on Monday morning, moving down 9.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.92 on Monday morning, moving down 9.85%. BBVA BBVA stock hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was down 4.42% for the day. KKR & Co KKR shares moved down 7.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 7.86%.

shares moved down 7.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 7.86%. CRH CRH shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Monday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Monday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day. Corning GLW stock hit $31.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.

stock hit $31.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%. Discover Financial DFS stock set a new 52-week low of $93.11 on Monday, moving down 4.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $93.11 on Monday, moving down 4.19%. Equity Residential EQR shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.40.

shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.40. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares moved down 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $186.75, drifting down 3.93%.

shares moved down 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $186.75, drifting down 3.93%. AMETEK AME shares made a new 52-week low of $111.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $111.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day. Verisk Analytics VRSK stock set a new 52-week low of $159.08 on Monday, moving down 2.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $159.08 on Monday, moving down 2.35%. Copart CPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $104.52. The stock traded down 3.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $104.52. The stock traded down 3.12%. eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $42.67. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.67. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $400.48 and moving down 7.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $400.48 and moving down 7.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.19. Shares traded down 3.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.19. Shares traded down 3.39%. Ferguson FERG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.21%. CNH Industrial CNHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.85. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.85. The stock was down 4.7% on the session. Ball BALL stock hit a yearly low of $65.76. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.76. The stock was down 3.18% for the day. Invitation Homes INVH stock hit $34.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.43%.

stock hit $34.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.43%. Northern Trust NTRS stock hit a yearly low of $97.94. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $97.94. The stock was down 2.66% for the day. Ansys ANSS shares reached a new 52-week low of $229.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $229.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.86%. Martin Marietta Materials MLM stock set a new 52-week low of $312.08 on Monday, moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $312.08 on Monday, moving down 2.0%. Align Tech ALGN stock hit $242.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%.

stock hit $242.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%. United Rentals URI stock set a new 52-week low of $261.80 on Monday, moving down 4.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $261.80 on Monday, moving down 4.84%. Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares set a new 52-week low of $81.66. The stock traded down 4.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $81.66. The stock traded down 4.12%. Mid-America Apartment MAA shares made a new 52-week low of $161.75 on Monday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $161.75 on Monday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day. Garmin GRMN shares moved down 3.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.26, drifting down 3.43%.

shares moved down 3.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.26, drifting down 3.43%. CGI GIB shares fell to $75.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.68%.

shares fell to $75.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.68%. Dover DOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $123.88. Shares traded down 2.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $123.88. Shares traded down 2.89%. Fox FOXA stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. Citizens Financial Group CFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.11. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.11. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Paramount Global PARA shares moved down 6.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 6.59%.

shares moved down 6.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 6.59%. Expedia Group EXPE stock hit $105.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.36%.

stock hit $105.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.36%. KeyCorp KEY stock hit $17.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

stock hit $17.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%. Best Buy Co BBY shares hit a yearly low of $68.80. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.80. The stock was down 4.17% on the session. Synchrony Finl SYF shares hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Credit Suisse Group CS stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday, moving down 3.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday, moving down 3.65%. TransUnion TRU shares set a new yearly low of $77.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $77.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares hit a yearly low of $93.31. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $93.31. The stock was down 6.32% on the session. Trimble TRMB shares set a new yearly low of $59.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $59.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session. Akamai Technologies AKAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.81%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.81%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $57.80. Shares traded down 4.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $57.80. Shares traded down 4.07%. Pool POOL shares set a new yearly low of $366.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $366.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. KB Financial Group KB shares hit a yearly low of $41.01. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.01. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Cloudflare NET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $42.67 and moving down 9.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $42.67 and moving down 9.54%. Xylem XYL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $76.80 and moving down 3.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $76.80 and moving down 3.79%. Camden Prop Trust CPT stock drifted down 3.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $127.78.

stock drifted down 3.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $127.78. UDR UDR stock hit $42.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%.

stock hit $42.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%. Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN shares fell to $71.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.34%.

shares fell to $71.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.34%. Entegris ENTG shares fell to $96.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.74%.

shares fell to $96.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.74%. Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock set a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Monday, moving down 5.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Monday, moving down 5.4%. NortonLifeLock NLOK stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.41. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.41. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. ZoomInfo Technologies ZI stock hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.15%.

stock hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.15%. Eastman Chemical EMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $97.56. Shares traded down 4.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $97.56. Shares traded down 4.25%. Smith & Nephew SNN shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.37.

shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.37. MGM Resorts Intl MGM shares made a new 52-week low of $28.57 on Monday. The stock was down 8.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.57 on Monday. The stock was down 8.87% for the day. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $37.05. Shares traded down 3.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $37.05. Shares traded down 3.39%. Kimco Realty KIM stock set a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Monday, moving down 5.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Monday, moving down 5.59%. Carlyle Group CG shares fell to $33.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.

shares fell to $33.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%. American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares made a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Monday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Monday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day. DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $58.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $58.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.1% for the day. Carnival CCL shares made a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Monday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Monday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Franklin Resources BEN stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.17.

stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.17. Nordson NDSN shares hit a yearly low of $200.36. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $200.36. The stock was down 3.12% on the session. Crown Holdings CCK shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.69 on Monday morning, moving down 6.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.69 on Monday morning, moving down 6.24%. Ally Financial ALLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.08 on Monday morning, moving down 5.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.08 on Monday morning, moving down 5.99%. Liberty Global LBTYB shares set a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock traded down 3.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock traded down 3.61%. Signature Bank SBNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.76. The stock was down 14.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.76. The stock was down 14.08% on the session. Enel Americas ENIA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 2.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 2.72%. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares fell to $41.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%.

shares fell to $41.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%. Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $208.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $208.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session. Fidelity National Finl FNF stock drifted down 3.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.21.

stock drifted down 3.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.21. Advance Auto Parts AAP shares set a new yearly low of $171.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $171.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session. James Hardie Industries JHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 3.44%. InterContinental Hotels IHG stock drifted down 7.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20.

stock drifted down 7.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20. SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit a yearly low of $23.32. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.32. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. Medical Properties Trust MPW shares made a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Monday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Monday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day. Annaly Capital Management NLY stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 4.91% for the day. East West Bancorp EWBC shares moved down 3.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.36, drifting down 3.37%.

shares moved down 3.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.36, drifting down 3.37%. CubeSmart CUBE stock drifted down 4.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.38.

stock drifted down 4.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.38. DaVita DVA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $91.15. Shares traded down 1.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $91.15. Shares traded down 1.55%. Logitech International LOGI shares hit a yearly low of $52.27. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $52.27. The stock was down 4.91% on the session. Caesars Entertainment CZR shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Monday morning, moving down 11.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Monday morning, moving down 11.93%. Lincoln National LNC shares made a new 52-week low of $47.97 on Monday. The stock was down 5.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $47.97 on Monday. The stock was down 5.4% for the day. Universal Health Services UHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $109.09 and moving down 3.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $109.09 and moving down 3.83%. Zillow Gr ZG shares set a new yearly low of $32.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session. Webster Finl WBS stock set a new 52-week low of $44.07 on Monday, moving down 3.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $44.07 on Monday, moving down 3.61%. Western Alliance WAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. Advanced Drainage Systems WMS shares fell to $89.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.61%.

shares fell to $89.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.61%. Bath & Body Works BBWI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $32.09 and moving down 4.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $32.09 and moving down 4.57%. Invesco IVZ shares hit a yearly low of $15.85. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.85. The stock was down 7.81% on the session. National Retail Props NNN shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.32.

shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.32. Lennox International LII stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $195.42. Shares traded down 2.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $195.42. Shares traded down 2.28%. STORE Capital STOR stock drifted down 5.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.98.

stock drifted down 5.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.98. Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 8.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.08.

shares were down 8.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.08. Starwood Property Trust STWD shares fell to $21.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%.

shares fell to $21.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%. Syneos Health SYNH shares hit a yearly low of $63.78. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.78. The stock was down 5.36% on the session. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday, moving down 12.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday, moving down 12.96%. Tenet Healthcare THC shares made a new 52-week low of $58.64 on Monday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $58.64 on Monday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day. US Foods Hldg USFD stock hit $28.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.

stock hit $28.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%. First Industrial Realty FR shares made a new 52-week low of $47.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $47.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day. Robinhood Markets HOOD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Monday, moving down 8.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Monday, moving down 8.96%. Stifel Financial SF stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.74. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.74. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day. Brixmor Property Group BRX shares set a new yearly low of $20.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.72% on the session. Globus Medical GMED shares hit a yearly low of $56.64. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.64. The stock was down 3.64% on the session. Vornado Realty VNO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.98%. Woodward WWD shares fell to $92.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.

shares fell to $92.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%. Stag Industrial STAG shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.72.

shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.72. Valley National VLY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock traded down 2.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock traded down 2.15%. Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.41. Shares traded down 2.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.41. Shares traded down 2.1%. First Finl Bankshares FFIN stock hit $37.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.

stock hit $37.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%. SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares set a new 52-week low of $117.19. The stock traded down 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $117.19. The stock traded down 4.21%. Synovus Finl SNV stock set a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Monday, moving down 4.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Monday, moving down 4.49%. Universal Display OLED shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $109.72.

shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $109.72. Gildan Activewear GIL shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.67 on Monday morning, moving down 4.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.67 on Monday morning, moving down 4.72%. Alaska Air Gr ALK stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.12.

stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.12. Spirit Realty Cap SRC shares moved down 5.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.24, drifting down 5.6%.

shares moved down 5.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.24, drifting down 5.6%. Lyft LYFT shares moved down 9.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26, drifting down 9.19%.

shares moved down 9.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26, drifting down 9.19%. Synaptics SYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $124.09 on Monday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $124.09 on Monday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day. New York Times NYT shares set a new yearly low of $29.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.65% on the session. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares hit a yearly low of $86.78. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $86.78. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares fell to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.25%.

shares fell to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.25%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares set a new 52-week low of $28.28. The stock traded down 4.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.28. The stock traded down 4.18%. RingCentral RNG shares were down 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.24.

shares were down 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.24. PIMCO Dynamic Income PDI shares made a new 52-week low of $20.78 on Monday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.78 on Monday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day. Cousins Props CUZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.09%. Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares set a new 52-week low of $103.81. The stock traded down 4.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $103.81. The stock traded down 4.8%. Bank OZK OZK shares moved down 2.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.66, drifting down 2.68%.

shares moved down 2.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.66, drifting down 2.68%. LG Display Co LPL shares made a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Monday. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Monday. The stock was down 4.32% for the day. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.21 and moving down 7.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.21 and moving down 7.44%. Old National Bancorp ONB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.71 and moving down 1.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.71 and moving down 1.2%. Exponent EXPO shares made a new 52-week low of $83.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $83.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day. Amkor Technology AMKR stock drifted down 6.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.51.

stock drifted down 6.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.51. ManpowerGroup MAN stock set a new 52-week low of $78.52 on Monday, moving down 4.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $78.52 on Monday, moving down 4.45%. 10x Genomics TXG shares fell to $36.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.89%.

shares fell to $36.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.89%. Coupa Software COUP stock hit $54.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.35%.

stock hit $54.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.35%. Cirrus Logic CRUS stock hit $73.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.27%.

stock hit $73.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.27%. UMB Financial UMBF stock hit a yearly low of $82.25. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $82.25. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.42.

shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.42. Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares fell to $24.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.04%.

shares fell to $24.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.04%. QuantumScape QS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.95. Shares traded down 11.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.95. Shares traded down 11.05%. TFS Financial TFSL shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Smartsheet SMAR stock hit $29.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.71%.

stock hit $29.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.71%. Tempur Sealy Intl TPX shares set a new yearly low of $21.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% on the session. Rapid7 RPD stock drifted down 6.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.78.

stock drifted down 6.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.78. Madison Square Garden MSGS shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $150.38.

shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $150.38. Vertiv Holdings VRT shares set a new yearly low of $9.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session. Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 5.22% for the day. Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.45 and moving down 7.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.45 and moving down 7.81%. Air Lease AL stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.07.

stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.07. Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares fell to $55.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.81%.

shares fell to $55.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.81%. Howard Hughes HHC shares moved down 8.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $67.14, drifting down 8.15%.

shares moved down 8.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $67.14, drifting down 8.15%. Asana ASAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.63. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.63. The stock was down 10.84% on the session. Peloton Interactive PTON shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded down 6.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded down 6.28%. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares fell to $118.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.11%.

shares fell to $118.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.11%. Ziff Davis ZD stock drifted down 4.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $69.35.

stock drifted down 4.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $69.35. Freshworks FRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $11.20. The stock traded down 6.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.20. The stock traded down 6.4%. Gap GPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.75. Shares traded down 6.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.75. Shares traded down 6.71%. PacWest Banc PACW stock hit $27.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.

stock hit $27.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%. DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $4.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.78%.

stock hit $4.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.78%. Alteryx AYX shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 8.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 8.14%. SL Green Realty SLG stock hit a yearly low of $49.36. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $49.36. The stock was down 6.1% for the day. PotlatchDeltic PCH shares hit a yearly low of $45.72. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.72. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.39%. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday morning, moving down 12.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday morning, moving down 12.72%. Viavi Solutions VIAV stock hit a yearly low of $13.46. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.46. The stock was down 3.72% for the day. Wix.com WIX stock hit $53.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.56%.

stock hit $53.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.56%. Nutanix NTNX stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%.

stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%. First Hawaiian FHB stock drifted down 2.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.22.

stock drifted down 2.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.83.

shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.83. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares moved down 7.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.05, drifting down 7.23%.

shares moved down 7.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.05, drifting down 7.23%. LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Monday, moving down 4.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Monday, moving down 4.24%. Leslies LESL stock hit $16.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.

stock hit $16.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%. Fabrinet FN shares set a new 52-week low of $79.25. The stock traded down 3.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $79.25. The stock traded down 3.37%. Simmons First National SFNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.28. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.28. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. BankUnited BKU shares fell to $35.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.38%.

shares fell to $35.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.38%. Korn Ferry KFY shares set a new yearly low of $52.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Conmed CNMD shares fell to $96.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%.

shares fell to $96.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.71. The stock was down 9.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.71. The stock was down 9.37% on the session. Prospect Capital PSEC stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16.

stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16. Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.88 on Monday morning, moving down 11.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.88 on Monday morning, moving down 11.4%. Surgery Partners SGRY stock set a new 52-week low of $30.86 on Monday, moving down 6.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.86 on Monday, moving down 6.34%. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares fell to $8.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.23%.

shares fell to $8.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.23%. Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares fell to $29.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.68%.

shares fell to $29.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.68%. Meritage Homes MTH stock hit a yearly low of $75.49. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $75.49. The stock was down 5.01% for the day. SITE Centers SITC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.58%. Bausch Health Companies BHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday morning, moving down 6.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday morning, moving down 6.48%. Essential Props Realty EPRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was down 5.1% on the session. Luminar Technologies LAZR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48. The stock was down 9.53% on the session. Blueprint Medicines BPMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.24. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.24. The stock was down 7.67% on the session. KB Home KBH shares moved down 6.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.93, drifting down 6.83%.

shares moved down 6.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.93, drifting down 6.83%. Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI shares fell to $49.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.

shares fell to $49.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%. Neogen NEOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%. Evertec EVTC stock drifted down 3.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.03.

stock drifted down 3.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.03. Viasat VSAT shares set a new yearly low of $33.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session. Progyny PGNY shares made a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Monday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Monday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day. Copa Holdings CPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $58.57. Shares traded down 5.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $58.57. Shares traded down 5.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares hit a yearly low of $16.66. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.66. The stock was down 7.08% on the session. Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock set a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Monday, moving down 3.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Monday, moving down 3.89%. Virtu Financial VIRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB shares made a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Monday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Monday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. ironSource IS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 5.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 5.65%. Uniti Group UNIT stock hit $9.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%.

stock hit $9.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%. Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.73. The stock traded down 9.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.73. The stock traded down 9.22%. M.D.C. Holdings MDC shares hit a yearly low of $32.58. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.58. The stock was down 6.46% on the session. Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares set a new 52-week low of $14.44. The stock traded down 4.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.44. The stock traded down 4.48%. Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Monday morning, moving down 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Monday morning, moving down 0.75%. Safehold SAFE shares fell to $36.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.93%.

shares fell to $36.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.93%. Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Monday, moving down 3.11%. LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 12.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 12.55% for the day. First Merchants FRME stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.77.

stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.77. Q2 Holdings QTWO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.22%. CNO Finl Group CNO stock hit a yearly low of $18.27. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.27. The stock was down 3.06% for the day. Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.47 on Monday morning, moving down 4.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.47 on Monday morning, moving down 4.65%. Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares moved down 9.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.19, drifting down 9.0%.

shares moved down 9.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.19, drifting down 9.0%. Primo Water PRMW shares fell to $13.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.

shares fell to $13.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%. Red Rock Resorts RRR shares hit a yearly low of $33.79. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $33.79. The stock was down 8.48% on the session. Calamos Strategic Total CSQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14. The stock was down 5.67% on the session. Constellium CSTM shares set a new yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. Patria Investments PAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.66 and moving down 6.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.66 and moving down 6.14%. Shift4 Payments FOUR stock hit a yearly low of $34.38. The stock was down 10.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.38. The stock was down 10.84% for the day. Towne Bank TOWN stock hit $27.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.84%.

stock hit $27.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.84%. Macerich MAC shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 6.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 6.8% on the session. Energizer Holdings ENR shares set a new yearly low of $27.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. TPG TPG stock hit $24.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.

stock hit $24.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%. Navient NAVI shares set a new 52-week low of $13.25. The stock traded down 4.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.25. The stock traded down 4.25%. Shutterstock SSTK shares made a new 52-week low of $53.01 on Monday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $53.01 on Monday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day. Retail Opportunity ROIC stock hit a yearly low of $15.60. The stock was down 5.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.60. The stock was down 5.31% for the day. Tri Pointe Homes TPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.13. Shares traded down 5.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.13. Shares traded down 5.99%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.

stock hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%. Kontoor Brands KTB shares set a new yearly low of $33.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session. PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares fell to $25.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.46%.

shares fell to $25.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.46%. Gabelli Dividend & Income GDV shares were down 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.59.

shares were down 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.59. Adams Diversified Equity ADX shares set a new yearly low of $15.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. Frontdoor FTDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD shares fell to $17.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.58%.

shares fell to $17.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.58%. Cavco Indus CVCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $194.53. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $194.53. The stock was down 5.14% on the session. Gray Television GTN shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.78.

shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.78. AtriCure ATRC shares hit a yearly low of $36.72. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.72. The stock was down 5.3% on the session. Flywire FLYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.73%. TaskUs TASK shares moved down 11.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.73, drifting down 11.35%.

shares moved down 11.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.73, drifting down 11.35%. Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 6.76% on the session. OPKO Health OPK shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Monday. The stock was down 6.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Monday. The stock was down 6.45% for the day. EverCommerce EVCM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.17. Shares traded down 4.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.17. Shares traded down 4.27%. Sweetgreen SG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 7.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 7.19%. Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.44. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.44. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. BlackRock Capital BCAT stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.44.

stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.44. Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares were down 6.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.62.

shares were down 6.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.62. Liberty All Star Equity USA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Monday. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Monday. The stock was down 5.89% for the day. Tilray TLRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.13 and moving down 5.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.13 and moving down 5.96%. Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC stock drifted down 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.95.

stock drifted down 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.95. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was down 5.97% on the session. Xperi Holding XPER shares moved down 4.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting down 4.03%.

shares moved down 4.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting down 4.03%. Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.90 and moving down 7.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.90 and moving down 7.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet SKT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Monday, moving down 6.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Monday, moving down 6.81%. Digital Turbine APPS stock drifted down 9.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.48.

stock drifted down 9.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.48. Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 6.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 6.97%. Century Communities CCS shares moved down 7.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.01, drifting down 7.97%.

shares moved down 7.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.01, drifting down 7.97%. Sterling Check STER stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.34. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.34. The stock was down 6.35% on the session. Horace Mann Educators HMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.21 and moving down 2.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.21 and moving down 2.95%. Trinseo TSE stock hit $40.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.62%.

stock hit $40.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.62%. TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock hit $6.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.79%.

stock hit $6.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.79%. Cricut CRCT stock drifted down 4.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.48.

stock drifted down 4.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.48. Sixth Street Specialty TSLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%. Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.41. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.41. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Rackspace Tech RXT stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 8.66% for the day. Twist Bioscience TWST shares set a new 52-week low of $25.21. The stock traded down 2.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.21. The stock traded down 2.76%. Global Blood Therapeutics GBT shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65.

shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65. Momentive Global MNTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.61%. Tri-Continental TY shares fell to $26.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.

shares fell to $26.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%. Micro Focus Intl MFGP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.22. Shares traded down 3.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.22. Shares traded down 3.86%. PRA Group PRAA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.99. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.99. Shares traded down 0.89%. Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Monday morning, moving down 7.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Monday morning, moving down 7.07%. SES AI SES stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 6.84% for the day. Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock set a new 52-week low of $19.66 on Monday, moving down 9.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.66 on Monday, moving down 9.19%. Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 8.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 8.9% for the day. JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.04%. Myriad Genetics MYGN stock hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.

stock hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%. Ladder Cap LADR shares moved down 5.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.23, drifting down 5.23%.

shares moved down 5.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.23, drifting down 5.23%. AMC Networks AMCX stock set a new 52-week low of $30.17 on Monday, moving down 7.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.17 on Monday, moving down 7.98%. Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares made a new 52-week low of $28.65 on Monday. The stock was down 7.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.65 on Monday. The stock was down 7.72% for the day. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares were down 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.64.

shares were down 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.64. iHeartMedia IHRT shares set a new yearly low of $8.81 this morning. The stock was down 8.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.81 this morning. The stock was down 8.69% on the session. Dream Finders Homes DFH stock hit a yearly low of $13.48. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.48. The stock was down 6.62% for the day. First Bancorp FBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $34.54 and moving down 1.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $34.54 and moving down 1.1%. iStar STAR shares fell to $14.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.

shares fell to $14.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%. New Mountain Finance NMFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.90. Shares traded down 9.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.90. Shares traded down 9.01%. Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.75. Shares traded down 13.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.75. Shares traded down 13.65%. Advantage Solutions ADV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day. Boulder Gwth & Income STEW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 2.96% on the session. Algoma Steel Gr ASTL shares made a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday. The stock was down 7.33% for the day. First Foundation FFWM stock hit $20.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.

stock hit $20.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%. Xencor XNCR shares moved down 3.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.47, drifting down 3.99%.

shares moved down 3.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.47, drifting down 3.99%. Eaton Vance Duration EVV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday, moving down 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday, moving down 3.17%. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.82. Shares traded down 4.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.82. Shares traded down 4.57%. BlackRock Corporate High HYT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.43 and moving down 4.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.43 and moving down 4.17%. Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday, moving down 6.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday, moving down 6.8%. M/I Homes MHO stock hit $39.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.44%.

stock hit $39.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.44%. E W Scripps SSP stock drifted down 5.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29.

stock drifted down 5.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29. BlackRock Taxable BBN shares moved down 4.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55, drifting down 4.67%.

shares moved down 4.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55, drifting down 4.67%. SkyWest SKYW shares set a new yearly low of $21.91 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.91 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session. Customers Bancorp CUBI shares made a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day. CareDx CDNA shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.16%.

shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.16%. Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.38 and moving down 5.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.38 and moving down 5.36%. Cornerstone Strategic CLM stock hit $8.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.

stock hit $8.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%. Virtus Dividend NFJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.87%. Tennant TNC shares set a new 52-week low of $57.92. The stock traded down 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.92. The stock traded down 2.5%. S&T Bancorp STBA shares set a new yearly low of $27.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Olink Holding OLK stock drifted down 10.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.74.

stock drifted down 10.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.74. CS Disco LAW stock set a new 52-week low of $17.44 on Monday, moving down 5.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.44 on Monday, moving down 5.86%. ACV Auctions ACVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.84%. Infinera INFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 6.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 6.23%. New York Mortgage Trust NYMT stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 7.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 7.91% for the day. Matterport MTTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 11.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 11.96%. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares made a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Monday. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Monday. The stock was down 12.25% for the day. Mesa Laboratories MLAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $193.66 and moving down 3.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $193.66 and moving down 3.85%. Federal Agricultural AGM shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.29 on Monday morning, moving down 2.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.29 on Monday morning, moving down 2.69%. 23andMe Holding ME stock hit a yearly low of $2.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Cronos Group CRON shares made a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.4% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.4% for the day. Bright Health Gr BHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 3.75% on the session. Radware RDWR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $21.00 and moving down 4.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $21.00 and moving down 4.32%. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock hit a yearly low of $17.33. The stock was down 5.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.33. The stock was down 5.62% for the day. Century Aluminum CENX shares fell to $10.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.08%.

shares fell to $10.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.08%. Docebo DCBO shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.26, drifting down 7.78%.

shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.26, drifting down 7.78%. GoPro GPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 5.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 5.75%. Azul AZUL shares were down 11.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.00.

shares were down 11.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.00. Celldex Therapeutics CLDX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.85. Shares traded down 7.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.85. Shares traded down 7.6%. Deluxe DLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.18. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.18. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved down 3.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.23, drifting down 3.94%.

shares moved down 3.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.23, drifting down 3.94%. Redfin RDFN stock drifted down 10.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58.

stock drifted down 10.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58. Enova International ENVA shares moved down 5.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.82, drifting down 5.59%.

shares moved down 5.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.82, drifting down 5.59%. Accel Entertainment ACEL shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Oxford Lane Capital OXLC shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 6.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 6.77% on the session. NeoGenomics NEO shares moved down 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.11, drifting down 6.36%.

shares moved down 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.11, drifting down 6.36%. Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.76. Shares traded down 3.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.76. Shares traded down 3.73%. Pacific Biosciences PACB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 7.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 7.13%. Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares hit a yearly low of $6.54. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.54. The stock was down 5.53% on the session. Community Healthcare CHCT shares set a new yearly low of $34.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Domo DOMO shares set a new yearly low of $25.14 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.14 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session. Gen American Invts Co GAM shares made a new 52-week low of $35.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $35.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new yearly low of $6.45 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.45 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% on the session. Dole DOLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Revance Therapeutics RVNC stock hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 4.66% for the day. Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.75 and moving down 6.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.75 and moving down 6.95%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Monday morning, moving down 5.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Monday morning, moving down 5.35%. SLR Investment SLRC shares hit a yearly low of $14.46. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.46. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS shares hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Thryv Holdings THRY stock drifted down 5.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88.

stock drifted down 5.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88. Tekla Healthcare Opps THQ shares moved down 3.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.88, drifting down 3.65%.

shares moved down 3.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.88, drifting down 3.65%. Kearny Financial KRNY stock hit $11.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.

stock hit $11.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday, moving down 6.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday, moving down 6.88%. Cardlytics CDLX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock traded down 11.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock traded down 11.35%. Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock traded down 10.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock traded down 10.64%. Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $12.76 on Monday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.76 on Monday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day. World Acceptance WRLD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $118.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $118.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%. Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 7.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 7.52%.

shares moved down 7.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 7.52%. Global Medical REIT GMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.24. Shares traded down 5.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.24. Shares traded down 5.46%. OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.01. Shares traded down 6.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.01. Shares traded down 6.93%. Morphic Holding MORF shares were down 6.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.23.

shares were down 6.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%. Arhaus ARHS shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was down 6.15% on the session. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was down 6.07% on the session. Western Asset Diversified WDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. Pitney Bowes PBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.12. Shares traded down 5.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.12. Shares traded down 5.34%. Apollo Investment AINV shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.28.

shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.28. Tremor Intl TRMR stock drifted down 9.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.16.

stock drifted down 9.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.16. Shyft Group SHYF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.57%. PIMCO High Income Fund PHK shares moved down 5.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.28, drifting down 5.28%.

shares moved down 5.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.28, drifting down 5.28%. Rover Group ROVR shares hit a yearly low of $3.86. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.86. The stock was down 8.33% on the session. 8x8 EGHT stock hit $5.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.92%.

stock hit $5.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.92%. Hawaiian Holdings HA shares were down 8.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77.

shares were down 8.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77. John Hancock Premium Div PDT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.40. The stock traded down 5.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.40. The stock traded down 5.55%. Vtex VTEX shares moved down 11.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 11.51%.

shares moved down 11.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 11.51%. Immunogen IMGN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.14. The stock traded down 5.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.14. The stock traded down 5.75%. Ebix EBIX stock hit $22.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.62%.

stock hit $22.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.62%. Bristow Group VTOL shares hit a yearly low of $24.48. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.48. The stock was down 7.84% on the session. Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 10.99% on the session. Ares Commercial Real ACRE shares moved down 7.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.73, drifting down 7.17%.

shares moved down 7.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.73, drifting down 7.17%. LendingTree TREE stock drifted down 5.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20.

stock drifted down 5.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20. HomeStreet HMST shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Core Scientific CORZ stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 11.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 11.63% for the day. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares made a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Monday. The stock was down 9.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Monday. The stock was down 9.83% for the day. Orion Office REIT ONL shares fell to $11.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%.

shares fell to $11.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%. Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit $5.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.05%.

stock hit $5.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.05%. TrueBlue TBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.06. Shares traded down 3.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.06. Shares traded down 3.3%. Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA shares set a new 52-week low of $15.79. The stock traded down 3.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.79. The stock traded down 3.38%. Community Health Systems CYH shares hit a yearly low of $4.54. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.54. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Blend Labs BLND stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.66. Shares traded down 8.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.66. Shares traded down 8.25%. Sharecare SHCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.29%. Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Monday morning, moving down 3.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Monday morning, moving down 3.56%. SoundHound AI SOUN shares set a new yearly low of $3.12 this morning. The stock was down 13.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.12 this morning. The stock was down 13.67% on the session. NanoString Technologies NSTG stock drifted down 9.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.91.

stock drifted down 9.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.91. Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.31 on Monday morning, moving down 1.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.31 on Monday morning, moving down 1.67%. Similarweb SMWB stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 9.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 9.91% on the session. Blink Charging BLNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.24%. 2U TWOU shares moved down 7.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting down 7.18%.

shares moved down 7.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting down 7.18%. First Bancshares FBMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%. Riot Blockchain RIOT shares were down 10.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.36.

shares were down 10.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.36. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.81, drifting down 4.68%.

shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.81, drifting down 4.68%. Portillos PTLO stock set a new 52-week low of $15.81 on Monday, moving down 6.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.81 on Monday, moving down 6.61%. Virtus AllianzGI Equity NIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Monday morning, moving down 3.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Monday morning, moving down 3.31%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares fell to $1.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.35%.

shares fell to $1.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.35%. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares fell to $3.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.

shares fell to $3.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%. AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares set a new yearly low of $16.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session. CION Invt CION shares fell to $9.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.

shares fell to $9.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%. Codexis CDXS stock drifted down 6.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.51.

stock drifted down 6.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.51. Taboola.com TBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday morning, moving down 5.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday morning, moving down 5.27%. PureTech Health PRTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.50 and moving down 11.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.50 and moving down 11.86%. Quanterix QTRX shares set a new 52-week low of $14.82. The stock traded down 8.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.82. The stock traded down 8.09%. Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%. Genius Sports GENI stock hit $2.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.8%.

stock hit $2.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.8%. Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved down 7.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 7.9%.

shares moved down 7.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 7.9%. BlackRock Multi-Sector BIT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day. Faro Technologies FARO shares made a new 52-week low of $29.15 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.15 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 12.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 12.51%. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares moved down 7.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17, drifting down 7.25%.

shares moved down 7.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17, drifting down 7.25%. Vinci Partners Inv VINP shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.20.

shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.20. PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock drifted down 3.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.60.

stock drifted down 3.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.60. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit $6.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.44%.

stock hit $6.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.44%. Netgear NTGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.68. Shares traded down 4.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.68. Shares traded down 4.3%. Invitae NVTA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 7.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 7.64%. Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.45%.

stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.45%. City Office REIT CIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.59 and moving down 6.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.59 and moving down 6.28%. FuboTV FUBO shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 8.28% on the session. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares moved down 8.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 8.91%.

shares moved down 8.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 8.91%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.07, drifting down 2.11%.

shares moved down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.07, drifting down 2.11%. ZimVie ZIMV shares moved down 6.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.65, drifting down 6.19%.

shares moved down 6.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.65, drifting down 6.19%. Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.62. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.62. The stock was down 2.49% on the session. Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 7.83% for the day. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.97. Shares traded down 9.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.97. Shares traded down 9.12%. Gossamer Bio GOSS stock hit $6.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.45%.

stock hit $6.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.45%. PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session. Tutor Perini TPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.00. Shares traded down 3.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.00. Shares traded down 3.79%. RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock hit $49.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.

stock hit $49.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%. Despegar.com DESP stock hit $6.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.6%.

stock hit $6.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.6%. PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT stock hit $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%.

stock hit $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%. Gannett Co GCI shares moved down 8.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 8.72%.

shares moved down 8.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 8.72%. Vinco Ventures BBIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 4.36% on the session. Business First Bancshares BFST stock hit $20.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

stock hit $20.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%. ESS Tech GWH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.94. Shares traded down 7.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.94. Shares traded down 7.41%. National Presto Indus NPK stock hit a yearly low of $64.73. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $64.73. The stock was down 3.19% for the day. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares were down 9.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.

shares were down 9.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70. Gladstone Inv GAIN stock hit $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.37%.

stock hit $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.37%. VSE VSEC shares made a new 52-week low of $34.99 on Monday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.99 on Monday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares made a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Monday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Monday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session. Prenetics Global PRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday morning, moving down 11.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday morning, moving down 11.41%. Beazer Homes USA BZH stock set a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Monday, moving down 9.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Monday, moving down 9.11%. Seer SEER shares moved down 8.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 8.51%.

shares moved down 8.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 8.51%. Calamos Global Dynamic CHW shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 4.56% on the session. Columbia Seligman STK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%. PMV Pharma PMVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock was down 4.67% on the session. Berkshire Grey BGRY stock drifted down 11.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78.

stock drifted down 11.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. BRC BRCC stock drifted down 8.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.83.

stock drifted down 8.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.83. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Monday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Monday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day. Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.97. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.97. The stock was down 4.65% on the session. Allspring Income EAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.71. Shares traded down 4.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.71. Shares traded down 4.85%. Stoke Therapeutics STOK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving down 8.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving down 8.5%. Astra Space ASTR shares moved down 24.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46, drifting down 24.5%.

shares moved down 24.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46, drifting down 24.5%. MVB Financial MVBF stock hit $32.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%.

stock hit $32.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%. Humacyte HUMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%. Financial Institutions FISI shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.88 on Monday morning, moving down 1.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.88 on Monday morning, moving down 1.14%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Monday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Monday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. Alerus Finl ALRS shares set a new 52-week low of $22.69. The stock traded down 4.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.69. The stock traded down 4.7%. Ribbon Comms RBBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.57. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.57. The stock was down 6.81% on the session. MaxCyte MXCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving down 2.05%. West Bancorp WTBA stock hit $23.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%.

stock hit $23.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%. Markforged Holding MKFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, moving down 3.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, moving down 3.76%. Satellogic SATL shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 13.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 13.02% on the session. Regional Mgmt RM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $39.42 and moving down 4.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $39.42 and moving down 4.57%. Immunovant IMVT shares hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. Independent Bank IBCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%. Putnam Premier Income PPT shares set a new 52-week low of $3.70. The stock traded down 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.70. The stock traded down 1.86%. Virgin Group Acquisition VGII shares set a new 52-week low of $7.32. The stock traded down 17.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.32. The stock traded down 17.33%. Mitek Systems MITK stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 5.6% for the day. Western Asset High Income HIO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Monday morning, moving down 3.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Monday morning, moving down 3.45%. MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 4.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.88.

stock drifted down 4.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.88. PGIM Short Duration High SDHY shares set a new yearly low of $15.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 8.33% on the session. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 12.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 12.47%. ThredUp TDUP stock hit $3.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%.

stock hit $3.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%. Albireo Pharma ALBO shares fell to $18.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.

shares fell to $18.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%. Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.97 and moving down 15.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.97 and moving down 15.42%. Affimed AFMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.34. Shares traded down 8.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.34. Shares traded down 8.08%. Agenus AGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday. The stock was down 9.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday. The stock was down 9.86% for the day. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.72%. Legacy Housing LEGH shares made a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. MiMedx Group MDXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.04. Shares traded down 6.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.04. Shares traded down 6.06%. Inhibrx INBX stock hit a yearly low of $8.76. The stock was down 8.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.76. The stock was down 8.35% for the day. Vital Farms VITL shares fell to $8.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.

shares fell to $8.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%. Circor International CIR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.04. Shares traded down 7.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.04. Shares traded down 7.36%. Vera Therapeutics VERA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.54. Shares traded down 8.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.54. Shares traded down 8.51%. Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday, moving down 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday, moving down 3.41%. Cohen & Steers Total RFI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.03. Shares traded down 4.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.03. Shares traded down 4.47%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.43 and moving down 1.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.43 and moving down 1.66%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.90.

shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.90. MFS Intermediate IT MIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.92. Shares traded down 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.92. Shares traded down 1.18%. Lands' End LE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%. Blue Bird BLBD shares hit a yearly low of $10.54. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.54. The stock was down 7.52% on the session. Sonder Holdings SOND shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.52.

shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.52. Tekla Life Sciences HQL shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.06.

shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.06. Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock hit a yearly low of $5.29. The stock was down 22.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.29. The stock was down 22.62% for the day. Oportun Financial OPRT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day. Embark Technology EMBK stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Monday, moving down 5.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Monday, moving down 5.28%. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares moved down 6.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.97, drifting down 6.54%.

shares moved down 6.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.97, drifting down 6.54%. Velo3D VLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.61. Shares traded down 8.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.61. Shares traded down 8.44%. LL Flooring Holdings LL stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.42. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.42. The stock was down 4.62% on the session. GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares set a new yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Five Point Holdings FPH shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. Outbrain OB stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Western Asset High Income HIX shares moved down 4.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.90, drifting down 4.84%.

shares moved down 4.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.90, drifting down 4.84%. IRSA Inversiones y IRS shares fell to $3.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.55%.

shares fell to $3.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.55%. Local Bounti LOCL shares moved down 5.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 5.54%.

shares moved down 5.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 5.54%. Rush Street Interactive RSI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday, moving down 9.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday, moving down 9.0%. Hut 8 Mining HUT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.71%. Porch Group PRCH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday, moving down 7.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday, moving down 7.62%. Absci ABSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%. Investors Title ITIC stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $150.00.

stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $150.00. Seritage Growth Props SRG shares set a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock traded down 6.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock traded down 6.48%. MFS Charter Income MCR stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30.

stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30. Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares moved down 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37, drifting down 2.33%.

shares moved down 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37, drifting down 2.33%. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%. Bitfarms BITF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday morning, moving down 13.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday morning, moving down 13.55%. Western Asset High Yield HYI shares fell to $12.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.14%.

shares fell to $12.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.14%. Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock hit a yearly low of $15.73. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.73. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares fell to $5.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.

shares fell to $5.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.12%. First Trust Senior FCT shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 10.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 10.07% on the session. Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day. Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was down 10.14% on the session. Barings Global Short BGH shares made a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.14. Shares traded down 9.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.14. Shares traded down 9.92%. C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares fell to $5.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.71%.

shares fell to $5.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.71%. Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.59%. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock hit $2.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.96%.

stock hit $2.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.96%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares were down 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.

shares were down 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 12.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 12.19% on the session. BARK BARK stock hit $1.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%.

stock hit $1.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%. EverQuote EVER shares set a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock traded down 5.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock traded down 5.68%. Weave Communications WEAV shares hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 11.16% on the session. Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit $7.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.12%.

stock hit $7.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.12%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock hit $6.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.72%.

stock hit $6.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.72%. TrueCar TRUE shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.74.

shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.74. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares moved down 4.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.76, drifting down 4.83%.

shares moved down 4.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.76, drifting down 4.83%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX shares fell to $5.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.91%.

shares fell to $5.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.91%. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 6.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 6.18%. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. The stock was down 13.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. The stock was down 13.56% on the session. BuzzFeed BZFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was down 14.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was down 14.61% on the session. Stellus Cap Investment SCM stock set a new 52-week low of $11.97 on Monday, moving down 3.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.97 on Monday, moving down 3.91%. Inspirato ISPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.37. Shares traded down 6.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.37. Shares traded down 6.46%. The RealReal REAL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 8.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 8.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV stock hit $10.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.19%.

stock hit $10.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.19%. Kore Group Holdings KORE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 11.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 11.56%. Iris Energy IREN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 12.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 12.45%. Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%.

stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%. Cato CATO shares set a new yearly low of $10.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session. Village Farms Intl VFF shares were down 7.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.

shares were down 7.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52. Arteris AIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.12. Shares traded down 11.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.12. Shares traded down 11.84%. Tcw Strategic Income Fund TSI stock drifted down 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76.

stock drifted down 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76. Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day. Eaton Vance California EVM shares set a new yearly low of $8.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock hit $11.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.55%.

stock hit $11.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.55%. Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was down 10.34% for the day. TeraWulf WULF shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 13.99% on the session. PIMCO Strategic Income RCS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Monday, moving down 5.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Monday, moving down 5.24%. Silicom SILC shares fell to $32.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%.

shares fell to $32.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares were down 8.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.36.

shares were down 8.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.36. Real Brokerage REAX shares fell to $1.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.95%.

shares fell to $1.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.95%. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 19.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 19.31% for the day. VersaBank VBNK stock hit $7.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.08%.

stock hit $7.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.08%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 7.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 7.47% on the session. Conn's CONN shares made a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday. The stock was down 4.61% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday. The stock was down 4.61% for the day. Dune Acquisition DUNE shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.69.

shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.69. Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $24.91 and moving up 0.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $24.91 and moving up 0.99%. Rallybio RLYB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded down 8.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded down 8.13%. SuRo Capital SSSS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.73. The stock traded down 5.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.73. The stock traded down 5.69%. NextNav NN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 8.12% on the session. Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Monday, moving down 8.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Monday, moving down 8.17%. Latch LTCH stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 6.58% for the day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.27%. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL NRO shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.24.

shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.24. G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.50. Shares traded down 3.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.50. Shares traded down 3.2%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Monday, moving down 2.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Monday, moving down 2.81%. Joint JYNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 and moving down 6.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 and moving down 6.14%. Rent the Runway RENT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 8.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 8.55%. Inseego INSG shares moved down 6.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 6.78%.

shares moved down 6.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 6.78%. OraSure Technologies OSUR stock drifted down 2.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62.

stock drifted down 2.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62. Allspring Global Dividend EOD shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. POET Technologies POET shares made a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. Audacy AUD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 7.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 7.64%. HireQuest HQI shares were down 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.50.

shares were down 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.50. Central Valley Community CVCY shares fell to $16.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.95%.

shares fell to $16.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.95%. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% on the session. Cepton CPTN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday, moving down 17.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday, moving down 17.12%. VBI Vaccines VBIV shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.99% on the session. Accuray ARAY stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 4.31% for the day. ESSA Pharma EPIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 and moving down 6.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 and moving down 6.44%. Aberdeen Income Credit ACP stock hit a yearly low of $7.86. The stock was down 5.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.86. The stock was down 5.74% for the day. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.91. Shares traded down 0.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.91. Shares traded down 0.76%. CoreCard CCRD stock hit a yearly low of $20.97. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.97. The stock was down 4.77% for the day. Greenhill & Co GHL stock hit $9.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.38%.

stock hit $9.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.38%. Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Cleanspark CLSK shares fell to $4.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.28%.

shares fell to $4.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.28%. Senti Biosciences SNTI shares hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 16.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 16.04% on the session. Invesco Bond VBF shares hit a yearly low of $15.55. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.55. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Kronos Bio KRON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.05. Shares traded down 5.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.05. Shares traded down 5.06%. Virginia National VABK shares moved up 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.55, drifting up 1.61%.

shares moved up 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.55, drifting up 1.61%. Ivy High Income IVH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.74%. Innovate VATE shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session. Sutro Biopharma STRO stock drifted down 8.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60.

stock drifted down 8.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60. Putnam Master PIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%. G1 Therapeutics GTHX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Monday morning, moving down 10.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Monday morning, moving down 10.81%. Sophia Genetics SOPH stock hit $2.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.68%.

stock hit $2.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.68%. New America High Income HYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 3.5% on the session. Vera Bradley VRA shares fell to $5.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.

shares fell to $5.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%. Yellow YELL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.18. Shares traded down 8.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.18. Shares traded down 8.62%. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares fell to $13.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.85%.

shares fell to $13.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.85%. Quad/Graphics QUAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. Western Asset Global High EHI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%. Alpha Teknova TKNO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.56% for the day. BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday. The stock was down 5.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday. The stock was down 5.06% for the day. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares moved down 5.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 5.95%.

shares moved down 5.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 5.95%. Bowman Consulting Group BWMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.75 and moving down 8.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.75 and moving down 8.69%. Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 7.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 7.18%. Penns Woods Bancorp PWOD stock hit $22.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.11%.

stock hit $22.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.11%. Backblaze BLZE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday, moving down 6.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday, moving down 6.68%. Macrogenics MGNX shares moved down 8.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 8.66%.

shares moved down 8.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 8.66%. Marinus Pharma MRNS stock hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 6.34% for the day. Express EXPR stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.6%.

stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.6%. P3 Health Partners PIII stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.54. Shares traded down 7.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.54. Shares traded down 7.38%. Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK shares moved down 6.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 6.4%.

shares moved down 6.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 6.4%. Mynaric MYNA shares moved down 16.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01, drifting down 16.35%.

shares moved down 16.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01, drifting down 16.35%. Vroom VRM stock hit $1.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.26%.

stock hit $1.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.26%. Nanobiotix NBTX stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Bird Glb BRDS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 6.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 6.62%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.88 and moving down 2.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.88 and moving down 2.96%. Compugen CGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was down 5.39% on the session. DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.53. The stock was down 12.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.53. The stock was down 12.09% on the session. John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Monday, moving down 1.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Monday, moving down 1.91%. Daktronics DAKT shares were down 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95.

shares were down 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95. SmileDirectClub SDC shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.76% on the session. Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved down 10.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 10.73%.

shares moved down 10.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 10.73%. Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.50. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.50. The stock was down 10.75% on the session. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 16.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 16.22%. Chimerix CMRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 8.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 8.44% for the day. Omeros OMER shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 4.76% for the day. Western Asset Premier WEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.50. Shares traded down 2.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.50. Shares traded down 2.86%. Zenvia ZENV stock drifted down 8.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00.

stock drifted down 8.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00. BankFinancial BFIN shares fell to $9.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.

shares fell to $9.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%. Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Monday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Monday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Finance of America FOA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 2.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 2.01%. John Hancock Invts Trust JHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.48. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.48. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Twin Disc TWIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 4.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 4.9%. Boxed BOXD stock drifted down 12.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.

stock drifted down 12.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. Intl Tower Hill Mines THM shares fell to $0.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.65%.

shares fell to $0.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.65%. Gamida Cell GMDA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 8.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 8.13%. Western Asset Investment PAI stock set a new 52-week low of $12.10 on Monday, moving down 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.10 on Monday, moving down 1.22%. Cellectis CLLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 11.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 11.48% on the session. MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new yearly low of $3.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 12.32% for the day. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.28%.

stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.28%. Kaleyra KLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 7.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 7.17%. Calamos Global Total CGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Monday morning, moving down 4.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Monday morning, moving down 4.96%. Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares set a new yearly low of $7.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Bit Digital BTBT stock hit $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.14%.

stock hit $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.14%. Rekor Systems REKR shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was down 5.09% on the session. Virtus Global VGI shares hit a yearly low of $8.32. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.32. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.59%. Romeo Power RMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday morning, moving down 6.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday morning, moving down 6.39%. SOS SOS shares were down 13.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31.

shares were down 13.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31. So-Young Intl SY stock drifted down 7.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.

stock drifted down 7.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares fell to $4.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.06%.

shares fell to $4.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.06%. Surface Oncology SURF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.85%. CompoSecure CMPO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.40 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.40 and moving 0.0% (flat). UpHealth UPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.47%. Clovis Oncology CLVS shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.53%.

shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.53%. PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday, moving down 13.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday, moving down 13.71%. ACRES Commercial Realty ACR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 10.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 10.33%. PAVmed PAVM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.25% on the session. Ardelyx ARDX stock hit $0.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.92%.

stock hit $0.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.92%. Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%. GreenPower Motor Co GP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.37. Shares traded down 13.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.37. Shares traded down 13.78%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday morning, moving down 10.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday morning, moving down 10.75%. Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. aTyr Pharma LIFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 6.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 6.15%. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.87. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.87. The stock was down 9.15% on the session. Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $2.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% on the session. Precision BioSciences DTIL shares were down 12.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.16.

shares were down 12.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.16. Endo International ENDP shares moved down 9.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting down 9.16%.

shares moved down 9.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting down 9.16%. Akumin AKU stock hit $0.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.13%.

stock hit $0.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.13%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Natural Health Trends NHTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock was down 5.53% on the session. Ampco-Pittsburgh AP shares hit a yearly low of $3.57. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.57. The stock was down 8.41% on the session. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.85% for the day. Orion Energy Sys OESX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday morning, moving down 3.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday morning, moving down 3.67%. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%. Sharps Compliance SMED stock set a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Monday, moving down 3.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Monday, moving down 3.47%. Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.8% for the day. Ocean Bio-Chem OBCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.55. Shares traded down 1.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.55. Shares traded down 1.49%. XpresSpa Group XSPA shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.

shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65. Revlon REV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 44.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 44.39% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.52% for the day. Centogene CNTG stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 5.42% for the day. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock was down 7.69% on the session. Shift Technologies SFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%. Mustang Bio MBIO stock drifted down 7.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.

stock drifted down 7.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. Phoenix Motor PEV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Monday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Monday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day. Lucira Health LHDX stock hit $1.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.74%.

stock hit $1.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.74%. Urban-gro UGRO shares were down 7.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38.

shares were down 7.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38. 4d pharma LBPS shares fell to $2.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%.

shares fell to $2.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%. Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares fell to $0.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.73%.

shares fell to $0.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.73%. Sonendo SONX shares moved down 11.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.98, drifting down 11.04%.

shares moved down 11.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.98, drifting down 11.04%. PLx Pharma PLXP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day. CarLotz LOTZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.44. Shares traded down 9.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.44. Shares traded down 9.04%. SAI.TECH Global SAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.70. Shares traded down 8.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.70. Shares traded down 8.61%. Sphere 3D ANY stock drifted down 17.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.

stock drifted down 17.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.51% for the day. Boxlight BOXL shares were down 7.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.69.

shares were down 7.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.69. Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 14.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 14.53%. Biote BTMD shares moved up 11.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 11.75%.

shares moved up 11.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 11.75%. Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit $0.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.68%.

stock hit $0.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.68%. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares were down 8.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.

shares were down 8.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.19%.

shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.19%. Ocean Power Technologies OPTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, moving down 14.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, moving down 14.76%. EBET EBET shares moved down 7.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting down 7.62%.

shares moved down 7.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting down 7.62%. Biofrontera BFRI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday, moving down 9.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday, moving down 9.83%. Eqonex EQOS stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 11.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 11.54% for the day. Transact Technologies TACT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.83%. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, moving down 5.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, moving down 5.12%. Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%. Sera Prognostics SERA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day. Elevation Oncology ELEV shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 15.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 15.99% on the session. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 3.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 3.8%. Evogene EVGN shares moved down 8.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 8.57%.

shares moved down 8.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 8.57%. Brooklyn BTX shares were down 9.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.

shares were down 9.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56. enVVeno Medical NVNO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock was down 9.79% on the session. Astria Therapeutics ATXS shares moved down 12.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42, drifting down 12.33%.

shares moved down 12.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42, drifting down 12.33%. Cabaletta Bio CABA stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 7.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 7.56% for the day. iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit $1.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.08%.

stock hit $1.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.08%. Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares moved down 2.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 2.92%.

shares moved down 2.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 2.92%. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares moved down 5.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 5.96%.

shares moved down 5.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 5.96%. Draganfly DPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.66%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.76%.

stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.76%. Fast Radius FSRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.93%. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 22.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 22.43% for the day. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.61%. WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares fell to $1.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.0%.

shares fell to $1.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.0%. CVD Equipment CVV stock hit a yearly low of $3.78. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.78. The stock was down 6.9% for the day. Renovacor RCOR stock drifted down 18.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41.

stock drifted down 18.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. Tenon Medical TNON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.00. Shares traded down 12.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.00. Shares traded down 12.6%. Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved down 6.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71, drifting down 6.37%.

shares moved down 6.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71, drifting down 6.37%. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.21%. Regis RGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, moving down 21.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, moving down 21.74%. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock drifted down 64.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17.

stock drifted down 64.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. Helbiz HLBZ shares fell to $0.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.15%.

shares fell to $0.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.15%. Pennsylvania REIT PEI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday, moving down 9.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday, moving down 9.44%. Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 8.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 8.56% for the day. Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 11.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 11.05%. DatChat DATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday morning, moving down 7.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday morning, moving down 7.36%. Akanda AKAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 10.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 10.37%. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 7.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 7.64%. Minim MINM shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.13%.

shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.13%. HyreCar HYRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 14.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 14.28%. TOP Ships TOPS shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 11.25% on the session. TDH Hldgs PETZ shares moved down 44.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 44.01%.

shares moved down 44.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 44.01%. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.64% for the day. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock hit $1.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.0%.

stock hit $1.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.0%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session. ALFI ALF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day. Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.42. Shares traded down 2.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.42. Shares traded down 2.98%. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 5.34% for the day. Qumu QUMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 7.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 7.22%. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%. Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 5.84% for the day. Safe-T Gr SFET stock hit $0.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.08%.

stock hit $0.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.08%. OLB Gr OLB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 10.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 10.79%. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%. Edible Garden EDBL shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 10.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 10.12% on the session. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock drifted down 6.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58.

stock drifted down 6.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $0.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%.

shares fell to $0.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%. Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.39%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock hit $1.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.96%.

stock hit $1.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.96%. Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday, moving down 4.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday, moving down 4.52%. China Liberal Education CLEU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. The stock was down 6.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. The stock was down 6.31% for the day. Aditxt ADTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.24. Shares traded down 11.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.24. Shares traded down 11.57%. LogicMark LGMK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 6.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 6.03%. SuperCom SPCB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 7.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 7.03%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday, moving down 8.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday, moving down 8.77%. New Concept Energy GBR shares fell to $1.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.94%.

shares fell to $1.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.94%. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell to $0.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.57%.

shares fell to $0.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.57%. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. The stock was down 11.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. The stock was down 11.83% for the day. Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday, moving down 7.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday, moving down 7.43%. Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares moved up 3.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86, drifting up 3.07%.

shares moved up 3.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86, drifting up 3.07%. Aclarion ACON stock drifted down 12.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88.

stock drifted down 12.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock drifted down 9.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

