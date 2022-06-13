ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 12:18 PM | 102 min read

 

During Monday's trading, 1214 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • DexCom DXCM's stock fell the most, as it traded down 76.5% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Bank of America BAC stock hit a yearly low of $31.99. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • ASML Holding ASML shares moved down 4.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $491.62, drifting down 4.86%.
  • Walt Disney DIS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.68%.
  • Oracle ORCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $64.29. Shares traded down 3.87%.
  • Intel INTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $38.02 and moving down 2.71%.
  • Texas Instruments TXN shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $154.02.
  • Morgan Stanley MS stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.14. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Medtronic MDT shares hit a yearly low of $90.37. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Charles Schwab SCHW stock hit a new 52-week low of $59.35. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
  • American Express AXP stock drifted down 4.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $146.79.
  • SAP SAP shares moved down 3.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $90.13, drifting down 3.53%.
  • Applied Materials AMAT stock set a new 52-week low of $95.65 on Monday, moving down 5.63%.
  • Stryker SYK stock hit $207.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%.
  • 3M MMM stock hit $135.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Infosys INFY shares hit a yearly low of $17.76. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • General Electric GE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%.
  • Zoetis ZTS stock drifted down 3.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $154.33.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB stock set a new 52-week low of $47.26 on Monday, moving down 2.47%.
  • Boeing BA stock hit a new 52-week low of $115.33. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.
  • Micron Technology MU stock hit $58.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%.
  • CSX CSX shares hit a yearly low of $29.35. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
  • Airbnb ABNB stock hit a new 52-week low of $98.64. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
  • Truist Financial TFC stock hit a yearly low of $44.75. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Illinois Tool Works ITW stock hit a new 52-week low of $189.89. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
  • Equinix EQIX shares made a new 52-week low of $617.16 on Monday. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.
  • Ford Motor F stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.76. Shares traded down 6.94%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM shares hit a yearly low of $51.13. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • Ecolab ECL shares made a new 52-week low of $152.20 on Monday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • Capital One Financial COF stock hit $107.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.06%.
  • Roper Technologies ROP shares made a new 52-week low of $381.66 on Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93. The stock traded down 2.81%.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK shares hit a yearly low of $13.15. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • Stellantis STLA stock hit a yearly low of $12.89. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.
  • Workday WDAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • Prudential Financial PRU stock hit a yearly low of $94.04. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares were down 6.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1,213.92.
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK shares set a new 52-week low of $41.30. The stock traded down 3.03%.
  • Parker Hannifin PH shares fell to $251.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.01%.
  • Ferrari RACE stock hit $171.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.55%.
  • Global Payments GPN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $110.88. Shares traded down 5.38%.
  • DuPont de Nemours DD stock set a new 52-week low of $60.45 on Monday, moving down 4.45%.
  • STMicroelectronics STM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.09%.
  • Carrier Global CARR shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.05.
  • Illumina ILMN stock set a new 52-week low of $193.76 on Monday, moving down 4.42%.
  • Wipro WIT shares fell to $5.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%.
  • Otis Worldwide OTIS shares made a new 52-week low of $70.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Apollo Global Management APO shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.92 on Monday morning, moving down 9.85%.
  • BBVA BBVA stock hit a yearly low of $4.30. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.
  • KKR & Co KKR shares moved down 7.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.56, drifting down 7.86%.
  • CRH CRH shares made a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Monday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
  • Corning GLW stock hit $31.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.
  • Discover Financial DFS stock set a new 52-week low of $93.11 on Monday, moving down 4.19%.
  • Equity Residential EQR shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.40.
  • AvalonBay Communities AVB shares moved down 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $186.75, drifting down 3.93%.
  • AMETEK AME shares made a new 52-week low of $111.86 on Monday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.
  • Verisk Analytics VRSK stock set a new 52-week low of $159.08 on Monday, moving down 2.35%.
  • Copart CPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $104.52. The stock traded down 3.12%.
  • eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $42.67. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $400.48 and moving down 7.85%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp FITB stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.19. Shares traded down 3.39%.
  • Ferguson FERG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $108.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.21%.
  • CNH Industrial CNHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.85. The stock was down 4.7% on the session.
  • Ball BALL stock hit a yearly low of $65.76. The stock was down 3.18% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes INVH stock hit $34.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.43%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS stock hit a yearly low of $97.94. The stock was down 2.66% for the day.
  • Ansys ANSS shares reached a new 52-week low of $229.33 on Monday morning, moving down 4.86%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials MLM stock set a new 52-week low of $312.08 on Monday, moving down 2.0%.
  • Align Tech ALGN stock hit $242.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.29%.
  • United Rentals URI stock set a new 52-week low of $261.80 on Monday, moving down 4.84%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares set a new 52-week low of $81.66. The stock traded down 4.12%.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA shares made a new 52-week low of $161.75 on Monday. The stock was down 3.62% for the day.
  • Garmin GRMN shares moved down 3.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.26, drifting down 3.43%.
  • CGI GIB shares fell to $75.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.68%.
  • Dover DOV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $123.88. Shares traded down 2.89%.
  • Fox FOXA stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • Citizens Financial Group CFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.11. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Paramount Global PARA shares moved down 6.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 6.59%.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock hit $105.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.36%.
  • KeyCorp KEY stock hit $17.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.
  • Best Buy Co BBY shares hit a yearly low of $68.80. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl SYF shares hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock set a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Monday, moving down 3.65%.
  • TransUnion TRU shares set a new yearly low of $77.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares hit a yearly low of $93.31. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
  • Trimble TRMB shares set a new yearly low of $59.53 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $92.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.81%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $57.80. Shares traded down 4.07%.
  • Pool POOL shares set a new yearly low of $366.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares hit a yearly low of $41.01. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • Cloudflare NET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $42.67 and moving down 9.54%.
  • Xylem XYL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $76.80 and moving down 3.79%.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT stock drifted down 3.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $127.78.
  • UDR UDR stock hit $42.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN shares fell to $71.52 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.34%.
  • Entegris ENTG shares fell to $96.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.74%.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK stock set a new 52-week low of $24.20 on Monday, moving down 5.4%.
  • NortonLifeLock NLOK stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.41. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies ZI stock hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.15%.
  • Eastman Chemical EMN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $97.56. Shares traded down 4.25%.
  • Smith & Nephew SNN shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.37.
  • MGM Resorts Intl MGM shares made a new 52-week low of $28.57 on Monday. The stock was down 8.87% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $37.05. Shares traded down 3.39%.
  • Kimco Realty KIM stock set a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Monday, moving down 5.59%.
  • Carlyle Group CG shares fell to $33.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares made a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Monday. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $58.00 on Monday. The stock was down 11.1% for the day.
  • Carnival CCL shares made a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Monday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Franklin Resources BEN stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.17.
  • Nordson NDSN shares hit a yearly low of $200.36. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
  • Crown Holdings CCK shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.69 on Monday morning, moving down 6.24%.
  • Ally Financial ALLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.08 on Monday morning, moving down 5.99%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYB shares set a new 52-week low of $22.45. The stock traded down 3.61%.
  • Signature Bank SBNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.76. The stock was down 14.08% on the session.
  • Enel Americas ENIA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 2.72%.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares fell to $41.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.13%.
  • Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $208.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Finl FNF stock drifted down 3.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $37.21.
  • Advance Auto Parts AAP shares set a new yearly low of $171.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.
  • James Hardie Industries JHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 3.44%.
  • InterContinental Hotels IHG stock drifted down 7.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit a yearly low of $23.32. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW shares made a new 52-week low of $15.05 on Monday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
  • Annaly Capital Management NLY stock hit a yearly low of $6.17. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • East West Bancorp EWBC shares moved down 3.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $63.36, drifting down 3.37%.
  • CubeSmart CUBE stock drifted down 4.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $39.38.
  • DaVita DVA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $91.15. Shares traded down 1.55%.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares hit a yearly low of $52.27. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Monday morning, moving down 11.93%.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares made a new 52-week low of $47.97 on Monday. The stock was down 5.4% for the day.
  • Universal Health Services UHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $109.09 and moving down 3.83%.
  • Zillow Gr ZG shares set a new yearly low of $32.50 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
  • Webster Finl WBS stock set a new 52-week low of $44.07 on Monday, moving down 3.61%.
  • Western Alliance WAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $71.43. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems WMS shares fell to $89.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.61%.
  • Bath & Body Works BBWI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $32.09 and moving down 4.57%.
  • Invesco IVZ shares hit a yearly low of $15.85. The stock was down 7.81% on the session.
  • National Retail Props NNN shares were down 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.32.
  • Lennox International LII stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $195.42. Shares traded down 2.28%.
  • STORE Capital STOR stock drifted down 5.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.98.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 8.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.08.
  • Starwood Property Trust STWD shares fell to $21.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.48%.
  • Syneos Health SYNH shares hit a yearly low of $63.78. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Monday, moving down 12.96%.
  • Tenet Healthcare THC shares made a new 52-week low of $58.64 on Monday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
  • US Foods Hldg USFD stock hit $28.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • First Industrial Realty FR shares made a new 52-week low of $47.45 on Monday. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • Robinhood Markets HOOD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Monday, moving down 8.96%.
  • Stifel Financial SF stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.74. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares made a new 52-week low of $13.96 on Monday. The stock was down 4.58% for the day.
  • Brixmor Property Group BRX shares set a new yearly low of $20.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.
  • Globus Medical GMED shares hit a yearly low of $56.64. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.98%.
  • Woodward WWD shares fell to $92.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares were down 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.72.
  • Valley National VLY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock traded down 2.15%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.41. Shares traded down 2.1%.
  • First Finl Bankshares FFIN stock hit $37.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares set a new 52-week low of $117.19. The stock traded down 4.21%.
  • Synovus Finl SNV stock set a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Monday, moving down 4.49%.
  • Universal Display OLED shares were down 6.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $109.72.
  • Gildan Activewear GIL shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.67 on Monday morning, moving down 4.72%.
  • Alaska Air Gr ALK stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.12.
  • Spirit Realty Cap SRC shares moved down 5.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.24, drifting down 5.6%.
  • Lyft LYFT shares moved down 9.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26, drifting down 9.19%.
  • Synaptics SYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $124.09 on Monday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.
  • New York Times NYT shares set a new yearly low of $29.13 this morning. The stock was down 9.65% on the session.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares hit a yearly low of $86.78. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares fell to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.25%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares set a new 52-week low of $28.28. The stock traded down 4.18%.
  • RingCentral RNG shares were down 6.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.24.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income PDI shares made a new 52-week low of $20.78 on Monday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.
  • Cousins Props CUZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.09%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares set a new 52-week low of $103.81. The stock traded down 4.8%.
  • Bank OZK OZK shares moved down 2.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.66, drifting down 2.68%.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares made a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Monday. The stock was down 4.32% for the day.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.21 and moving down 7.44%.
  • Old National Bancorp ONB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.71 and moving down 1.2%.
  • Exponent EXPO shares made a new 52-week low of $83.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Amkor Technology AMKR stock drifted down 6.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.51.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN stock set a new 52-week low of $78.52 on Monday, moving down 4.45%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG shares fell to $36.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.89%.
  • Coupa Software COUP stock hit $54.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.35%.
  • Cirrus Logic CRUS stock hit $73.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.27%.
  • UMB Financial UMBF stock hit a yearly low of $82.25. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares were down 6.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.42.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares fell to $24.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.04%.
  • QuantumScape QS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.95. Shares traded down 11.05%.
  • TFS Financial TFSL shares hit a yearly low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Smartsheet SMAR stock hit $29.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.71%.
  • Tempur Sealy Intl TPX shares set a new yearly low of $21.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
  • Rapid7 RPD stock drifted down 6.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $62.78.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGS shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $150.38.
  • Vertiv Holdings VRT shares set a new yearly low of $9.47 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
  • Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $15.45 and moving down 7.81%.
  • Air Lease AL stock drifted down 5.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.07.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares fell to $55.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.81%.
  • Howard Hughes HHC shares moved down 8.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $67.14, drifting down 8.15%.
  • Asana ASAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.63. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded down 6.28%.
  • Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares fell to $118.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.11%.
  • Ziff Davis ZD stock drifted down 4.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $69.35.
  • Freshworks FRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $11.20. The stock traded down 6.4%.
  • Gap GPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.75. Shares traded down 6.71%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock hit $27.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.33%.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $4.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.78%.
  • Alteryx AYX shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 8.14%.
  • SL Green Realty SLG stock hit a yearly low of $49.36. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.
  • PotlatchDeltic PCH shares hit a yearly low of $45.72. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income PDO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.39%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday morning, moving down 12.72%.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV stock hit a yearly low of $13.46. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
  • Wix.com WIX stock hit $53.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.56%.
  • Nutanix NTNX stock hit $13.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.09%.
  • First Hawaiian FHB stock drifted down 2.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.22.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR shares were down 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.83.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares moved down 7.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.05, drifting down 7.23%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Monday, moving down 4.24%.
  • Leslies LESL stock hit $16.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.
  • Fabrinet FN shares set a new 52-week low of $79.25. The stock traded down 3.37%.
  • Simmons First National SFNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.28. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • BankUnited BKU shares fell to $35.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.38%.
  • Korn Ferry KFY shares set a new yearly low of $52.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • Conmed CNMD shares fell to $96.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.71. The stock was down 9.37% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital PSEC stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16.
  • Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.88 on Monday morning, moving down 11.4%.
  • Surgery Partners SGRY stock set a new 52-week low of $30.86 on Monday, moving down 6.34%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares fell to $8.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.23%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares fell to $29.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.68%.
  • Meritage Homes MTH stock hit a yearly low of $75.49. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.
  • SITE Centers SITC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.58%.
  • Bausch Health Companies BHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.47 on Monday morning, moving down 6.48%.
  • Essential Props Realty EPRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.
  • Blueprint Medicines BPMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.24. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.
  • KB Home KBH shares moved down 6.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.93, drifting down 6.83%.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI shares fell to $49.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.87%.
  • Neogen NEOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%.
  • Evertec EVTC stock drifted down 3.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.03.
  • Viasat VSAT shares set a new yearly low of $33.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • Progyny PGNY shares made a new 52-week low of $26.40 on Monday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
  • Copa Holdings CPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $58.57. Shares traded down 5.58%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares hit a yearly low of $16.66. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.
  • Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock set a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Monday, moving down 3.89%.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.09%.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB shares made a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Monday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
  • ironSource IS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday, moving down 5.65%.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock hit $9.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.73. The stock traded down 9.22%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings MDC shares hit a yearly low of $32.58. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust ABR shares set a new 52-week low of $14.44. The stock traded down 4.48%.
  • Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Monday morning, moving down 0.75%.
  • Safehold SAFE shares fell to $36.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.93%.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.
  • LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 12.55% for the day.
  • First Merchants FRME stock drifted down 1.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.77.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.22%.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO stock hit a yearly low of $18.27. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.47 on Monday morning, moving down 4.65%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares moved down 9.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.19, drifting down 9.0%.
  • Primo Water PRMW shares fell to $13.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.
  • Red Rock Resorts RRR shares hit a yearly low of $33.79. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Calamos Strategic Total CSQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.14. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.
  • Constellium CSTM shares set a new yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Patria Investments PAX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.66 and moving down 6.14%.
  • Shift4 Payments FOUR stock hit a yearly low of $34.38. The stock was down 10.84% for the day.
  • Towne Bank TOWN stock hit $27.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Macerich MAC shares hit a yearly low of $9.25. The stock was down 6.8% on the session.
  • Energizer Holdings ENR shares set a new yearly low of $27.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • TPG TPG stock hit $24.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.
  • Navient NAVI shares set a new 52-week low of $13.25. The stock traded down 4.25%.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares made a new 52-week low of $53.01 on Monday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.
  • Retail Opportunity ROIC stock hit a yearly low of $15.60. The stock was down 5.31% for the day.
  • Tri Pointe Homes TPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $18.13. Shares traded down 5.99%.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit $3.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.32%.
  • Kontoor Brands KTB shares set a new yearly low of $33.19 this morning. The stock was down 5.85% on the session.
  • PTC Therapeutics PTCT shares fell to $25.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.46%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income GDV shares were down 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.59.
  • Adams Diversified Equity ADX shares set a new yearly low of $15.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Frontdoor FTDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD shares fell to $17.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.58%.
  • Cavco Indus CVCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $194.53. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.
  • Gray Television GTN shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.78.
  • AtriCure ATRC shares hit a yearly low of $36.72. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
  • Flywire FLYW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.73%.
  • TaskUs TASK shares moved down 11.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.73, drifting down 11.35%.
  • Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares made a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Monday. The stock was down 6.45% for the day.
  • EverCommerce EVCM stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.17. Shares traded down 4.27%.
  • Sweetgreen SG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 7.19%.
  • Renasant RNST stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.44. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • BlackRock Capital BCAT stock drifted down 4.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.44.
  • Acadia Realty Trust AKR shares were down 6.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.62.
  • Liberty All Star Equity USA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Monday. The stock was down 5.89% for the day.
  • Tilray TLRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.13 and moving down 5.96%.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC stock drifted down 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.95.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
  • Xperi Holding XPER shares moved down 4.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting down 4.03%.
  • Apollo Comml Real Est ARI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.90 and moving down 7.27%.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet SKT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Monday, moving down 6.81%.
  • Digital Turbine APPS stock drifted down 9.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.48.
  • Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.69. The stock traded down 6.97%.
  • Century Communities CCS shares moved down 7.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.01, drifting down 7.97%.
  • Sterling Check STER stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.34. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.
  • Horace Mann Educators HMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.21 and moving down 2.95%.
  • Trinseo TSE stock hit $40.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.62%.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock hit $6.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.79%.
  • Cricut CRCT stock drifted down 4.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.48.
  • Sixth Street Specialty TSLX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.41. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT stock hit a yearly low of $6.90. The stock was down 8.66% for the day.
  • Twist Bioscience TWST shares set a new 52-week low of $25.21. The stock traded down 2.76%.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics GBT shares were down 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65.
  • Momentive Global MNTV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.52 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.61%.
  • Tri-Continental TY shares fell to $26.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.
  • Micro Focus Intl MFGP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.22. Shares traded down 3.86%.
  • PRA Group PRAA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $34.99. Shares traded down 0.89%.
  • Relay Therapeutics RLAY shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Monday morning, moving down 7.07%.
  • SES AI SES stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 6.84% for the day.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock set a new 52-week low of $19.66 on Monday, moving down 9.19%.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 8.9% for the day.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.04%.
  • Myriad Genetics MYGN stock hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • Ladder Cap LADR shares moved down 5.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.23, drifting down 5.23%.
  • AMC Networks AMCX stock set a new 52-week low of $30.17 on Monday, moving down 7.98%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares made a new 52-week low of $28.65 on Monday. The stock was down 7.72% for the day.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL shares were down 3.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.64.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares set a new yearly low of $8.81 this morning. The stock was down 8.69% on the session.
  • Dream Finders Homes DFH stock hit a yearly low of $13.48. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.
  • First Bancorp FBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $34.54 and moving down 1.1%.
  • iStar STAR shares fell to $14.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.76%.
  • New Mountain Finance NMFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.90. Shares traded down 9.01%.
  • Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $35.75. Shares traded down 13.65%.
  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Monday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income STEW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • Algoma Steel Gr ASTL shares made a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock hit $20.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.
  • Xencor XNCR shares moved down 3.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.47, drifting down 3.99%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration EVV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Monday, moving down 3.17%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $20.82. Shares traded down 4.57%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.43 and moving down 4.17%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock set a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Monday, moving down 6.8%.
  • M/I Homes MHO stock hit $39.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.44%.
  • E W Scripps SSP stock drifted down 5.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.29.
  • BlackRock Taxable BBN shares moved down 4.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.55, drifting down 4.67%.
  • SkyWest SKYW shares set a new yearly low of $21.91 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp CUBI shares made a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.92% for the day.
  • CareDx CDNA shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.16%.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.38 and moving down 5.36%.
  • Cornerstone Strategic CLM stock hit $8.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.91%.
  • Virtus Dividend NFJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.87%.
  • Tennant TNC shares set a new 52-week low of $57.92. The stock traded down 2.5%.
  • S&T Bancorp STBA shares set a new yearly low of $27.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Olink Holding OLK stock drifted down 10.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.74.
  • CS Disco LAW stock set a new 52-week low of $17.44 on Monday, moving down 5.86%.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.84%.
  • Infinera INFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.87 and moving down 6.23%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 7.91% for the day.
  • Matterport MTTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 11.96%.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares made a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Monday. The stock was down 12.25% for the day.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $193.66 and moving down 3.85%.
  • Federal Agricultural AGM shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.29 on Monday morning, moving down 2.69%.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock hit a yearly low of $2.12. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Cronos Group CRON shares made a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. The stock was down 4.4% for the day.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • Radware RDWR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $21.00 and moving down 4.32%.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock hit a yearly low of $17.33. The stock was down 5.62% for the day.
  • Century Aluminum CENX shares fell to $10.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.08%.
  • Docebo DCBO shares moved down 7.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.26, drifting down 7.78%.
  • GoPro GPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.92 and moving down 5.75%.
  • Azul AZUL shares were down 11.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.00.
  • Celldex Therapeutics CLDX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.85. Shares traded down 7.6%.
  • Deluxe DLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.18. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved down 3.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.23, drifting down 3.94%.
  • Redfin RDFN stock drifted down 10.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.58.
  • Enova International ENVA shares moved down 5.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.82, drifting down 5.59%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL shares hit a yearly low of $9.78. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • Oxford Lane Capital OXLC shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 6.77% on the session.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares moved down 6.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.11, drifting down 6.36%.
  • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.76. Shares traded down 3.73%.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 7.13%.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares hit a yearly low of $6.54. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT shares set a new yearly low of $34.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
  • Domo DOMO shares set a new yearly low of $25.14 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
  • Gen American Invts Co GAM shares made a new 52-week low of $35.30 on Monday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • Nexa Res NEXA shares set a new yearly low of $6.45 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% on the session.
  • Dole DOLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.89. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Revance Therapeutics RVNC stock hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.75 and moving down 6.95%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Monday morning, moving down 5.35%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC shares hit a yearly low of $14.46. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS shares hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Thryv Holdings THRY stock drifted down 5.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.88.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps THQ shares moved down 3.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.88, drifting down 3.65%.
  • Kearny Financial KRNY stock hit $11.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday, moving down 6.88%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock traded down 11.35%.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new 52-week low of $13.28. The stock traded down 10.64%.
  • Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $12.76 on Monday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
  • World Acceptance WRLD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $118.47 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved down 7.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40, drifting down 7.52%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.24. Shares traded down 5.46%.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.01. Shares traded down 6.93%.
  • Morphic Holding MORF shares were down 6.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.23.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%.
  • Arhaus ARHS shares hit a yearly low of $5.15. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares hit a yearly low of $6.99. The stock was down 6.07% on the session.
  • Western Asset Diversified WDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.95. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.12. Shares traded down 5.34%.
  • Apollo Investment AINV shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.28.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR stock drifted down 9.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.16.
  • Shyft Group SHYF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.57%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund PHK shares moved down 5.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.28, drifting down 5.28%.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares hit a yearly low of $3.86. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock hit $5.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.92%.
  • Hawaiian Holdings HA shares were down 8.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77.
  • John Hancock Premium Div PDT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.40. The stock traded down 5.55%.
  • Vtex VTEX shares moved down 11.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 11.51%.
  • Immunogen IMGN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.14. The stock traded down 5.75%.
  • Ebix EBIX stock hit $22.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.62%.
  • Bristow Group VTOL shares hit a yearly low of $24.48. The stock was down 7.84% on the session.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares hit a yearly low of $8.49. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.
  • Ares Commercial Real ACRE shares moved down 7.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.73, drifting down 7.17%.
  • LendingTree TREE stock drifted down 5.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20.
  • HomeStreet HMST shares hit a yearly low of $36.00. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 11.63% for the day.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares made a new 52-week low of $5.32 on Monday. The stock was down 9.83% for the day.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL shares fell to $11.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit $5.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.05%.
  • TrueBlue TBI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.06. Shares traded down 3.3%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA shares set a new 52-week low of $15.79. The stock traded down 3.38%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares hit a yearly low of $4.54. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Blend Labs BLND stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.66. Shares traded down 8.25%.
  • Sharecare SHCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.29%.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.79 on Monday morning, moving down 3.56%.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares set a new yearly low of $3.12 this morning. The stock was down 13.67% on the session.
  • NanoString Technologies NSTG stock drifted down 9.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.91.
  • Northfield Bancorp NFBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.31 on Monday morning, moving down 1.67%.
  • Similarweb SMWB stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock was down 9.91% on the session.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.24%.
  • 2U TWOU shares moved down 7.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.53, drifting down 7.18%.
  • First Bancshares FBMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT shares were down 10.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.36.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.81, drifting down 4.68%.
  • Portillos PTLO stock set a new 52-week low of $15.81 on Monday, moving down 6.61%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI Equity NIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.75 on Monday morning, moving down 3.31%.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares fell to $1.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.35%.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares fell to $3.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial AIO shares set a new yearly low of $16.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.
  • CION Invt CION shares fell to $9.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.
  • Codexis CDXS stock drifted down 6.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.51.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.62 on Monday morning, moving down 5.27%.
  • PureTech Health PRTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $18.50 and moving down 11.86%.
  • Quanterix QTRX shares set a new 52-week low of $14.82. The stock traded down 8.09%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.
  • Genius Sports GENI stock hit $2.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.8%.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved down 7.9% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.72, drifting down 7.9%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector BIT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.33 on Monday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares made a new 52-week low of $29.15 on Monday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 12.51%.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares moved down 7.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.17, drifting down 7.25%.
  • Vinci Partners Inv VINP shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.20.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock drifted down 3.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.60.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit $6.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.44%.
  • Netgear NTGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.68. Shares traded down 4.3%.
  • Invitae NVTA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Monday, moving down 7.64%.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit $2.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.45%.
  • City Office REIT CIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.59 and moving down 6.28%.
  • FuboTV FUBO shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 8.28% on the session.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares moved down 8.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.36, drifting down 8.91%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares moved down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.07, drifting down 2.11%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares moved down 6.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.65, drifting down 6.19%.
  • Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.62. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 7.83% for the day.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.97. Shares traded down 9.12%.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS stock hit $6.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.45%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares set a new yearly low of $11.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Tutor Perini TPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.00. Shares traded down 3.79%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock hit $49.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.32%.
  • Despegar.com DESP stock hit $6.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.6%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT stock hit $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.37%.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares moved down 8.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 8.72%.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.93. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
  • Business First Bancshares BFST stock hit $20.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.94. Shares traded down 7.41%.
  • National Presto Indus NPK stock hit a yearly low of $64.73. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares were down 9.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
  • Gladstone Inv GAIN stock hit $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.37%.
  • VSE VSEC shares made a new 52-week low of $34.99 on Monday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares made a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Monday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
  • Prenetics Global PRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Monday morning, moving down 11.41%.
  • Beazer Homes USA BZH stock set a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Monday, moving down 9.11%.
  • Seer SEER shares moved down 8.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.63, drifting down 8.51%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic CHW shares hit a yearly low of $6.86. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%.
  • PMV Pharma PMVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.07. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock drifted down 11.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78.
  • BRC BRCC stock drifted down 8.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.83.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Monday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.97. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
  • Allspring Income EAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.71. Shares traded down 4.85%.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving down 8.5%.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares moved down 24.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46, drifting down 24.5%.
  • MVB Financial MVBF stock hit $32.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.4%.
  • Humacyte HUMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%.
  • Financial Institutions FISI shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.88 on Monday morning, moving down 1.14%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Monday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
  • Alerus Finl ALRS shares set a new 52-week low of $22.69. The stock traded down 4.7%.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.57. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
  • MaxCyte MXCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Monday morning, moving down 2.05%.
  • West Bancorp WTBA stock hit $23.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, moving down 3.76%.
  • Satellogic SATL shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 13.02% on the session.
  • Regional Mgmt RM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $39.42 and moving down 4.57%.
  • Immunovant IMVT shares hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • Independent Bank IBCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
  • Putnam Premier Income PPT shares set a new 52-week low of $3.70. The stock traded down 1.86%.
  • Virgin Group Acquisition VGII shares set a new 52-week low of $7.32. The stock traded down 17.33%.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
  • Western Asset High Income HIO shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Monday morning, moving down 3.45%.
  • MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 4.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.88.
  • PGIM Short Duration High SDHY shares set a new yearly low of $15.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 12.47%.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock hit $3.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.93%.
  • Albireo Pharma ALBO shares fell to $18.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.
  • Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.97 and moving down 15.42%.
  • Affimed AFMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.34. Shares traded down 8.08%.
  • Agenus AGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday. The stock was down 9.86% for the day.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.72%.
  • Legacy Housing LEGH shares made a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.04. Shares traded down 6.06%.
  • Inhibrx INBX stock hit a yearly low of $8.76. The stock was down 8.35% for the day.
  • Vital Farms VITL shares fell to $8.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.
  • Circor International CIR stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.04. Shares traded down 7.36%.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.54. Shares traded down 8.51%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX stock set a new 52-week low of $6.93 on Monday, moving down 3.41%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total RFI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.03. Shares traded down 4.47%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.43 and moving down 1.66%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.90.
  • MFS Intermediate IT MIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.92. Shares traded down 1.18%.
  • Lands' End LE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD shares hit a yearly low of $10.54. The stock was down 7.52% on the session.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.52.
  • Tekla Life Sciences HQL shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.06.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock hit a yearly low of $5.29. The stock was down 22.62% for the day.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.68 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Monday, moving down 5.28%.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares moved down 6.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.97, drifting down 6.54%.
  • Velo3D VLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.61. Shares traded down 8.44%.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.42. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.
  • GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares set a new yearly low of $7.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares set a new yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
  • Outbrain OB stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Western Asset High Income HIX shares moved down 4.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.90, drifting down 4.84%.
  • IRSA Inversiones y IRS shares fell to $3.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.55%.
  • Local Bounti LOCL shares moved down 5.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.12, drifting down 5.54%.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock set a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday, moving down 9.0%.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 11.71%.
  • Porch Group PRCH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Monday, moving down 7.62%.
  • Absci ABSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Monday morning, moving down 1.92%.
  • Investors Title ITIC stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $150.00.
  • Seritage Growth Props SRG shares set a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock traded down 6.48%.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR stock drifted down 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT shares moved down 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37, drifting down 2.33%.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 12.34%.
  • Bitfarms BITF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Monday morning, moving down 13.55%.
  • Western Asset High Yield HYI shares fell to $12.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.14%.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock hit a yearly low of $15.73. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares fell to $5.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.73 on Monday morning, moving down 3.12%.
  • First Trust Senior FCT shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Akero Therapeutics AKRO shares hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 10.07% on the session.
  • Innovid CTV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
  • Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.
  • Barings Global Short BGH shares made a new 52-week low of $13.26 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.14. Shares traded down 9.92%.
  • C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares fell to $5.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.71%.
  • Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.59%.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock hit $2.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.96%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares were down 9.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.96.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 12.19% on the session.
  • BARK BARK stock hit $1.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.66%.
  • EverQuote EVER shares set a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock traded down 5.68%.
  • Weave Communications WEAV shares hit a yearly low of $3.79. The stock was down 11.16% on the session.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit $7.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.12%.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock hit $6.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.72%.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares were down 3.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.74.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares moved down 4.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.76, drifting down 4.83%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX shares fell to $5.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.91%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 6.18%.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. The stock was down 13.56% on the session.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was down 14.61% on the session.
  • Stellus Cap Investment SCM stock set a new 52-week low of $11.97 on Monday, moving down 3.91%.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.37. Shares traded down 6.46%.
  • The RealReal REAL shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 8.67%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV stock hit $10.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.19%.
  • Kore Group Holdings KORE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 11.56%.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 12.45%.
  • Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%.
  • Cato CATO shares set a new yearly low of $10.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.65% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF shares were down 7.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.
  • Arteris AIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.12. Shares traded down 11.84%.
  • Tcw Strategic Income Fund TSI stock drifted down 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.76.
  • Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $6.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.99% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM shares set a new yearly low of $8.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock hit $11.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.55%.
  • Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares hit a yearly low of $2.08. The stock was down 13.99% on the session.
  • PIMCO Strategic Income RCS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Monday, moving down 5.24%.
  • Silicom SILC shares fell to $32.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.49%.
  • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM shares were down 8.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.36.
  • Real Brokerage REAX shares fell to $1.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.95%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 19.31% for the day.
  • VersaBank VBNK stock hit $7.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.08%.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 7.47% on the session.
  • Conn's CONN shares made a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Monday. The stock was down 4.61% for the day.
  • Dune Acquisition DUNE shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.69.
  • Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $24.91 and moving up 0.99%.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded down 8.13%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.73. The stock traded down 5.69%.
  • NextNav NN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Monday, moving down 8.17%.
  • Latch LTCH stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.27%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL NRO shares were down 4.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.24.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl WILC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.50. Shares traded down 3.2%.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV stock set a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Monday, moving down 2.81%.
  • Joint JYNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.64 and moving down 6.14%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.05 and moving down 8.55%.
  • Inseego INSG shares moved down 6.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 6.78%.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR stock drifted down 2.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62.
  • Allspring Global Dividend EOD shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • POET Technologies POET shares made a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • Audacy AUD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 7.64%.
  • HireQuest HQI shares were down 6.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.50.
  • Central Valley Community CVCY shares fell to $16.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.95%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% on the session.
  • Cepton CPTN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday, moving down 17.12%.
  • VBI Vaccines VBIV shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 11.99% on the session.
  • Accuray ARAY stock hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 4.31% for the day.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.06 and moving down 6.44%.
  • Aberdeen Income Credit ACP stock hit a yearly low of $7.86. The stock was down 5.74% for the day.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.91. Shares traded down 0.76%.
  • CoreCard CCRD stock hit a yearly low of $20.97. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.
  • Greenhill & Co GHL stock hit $9.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.38%.
  • Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock hit a yearly low of $12.38. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
  • Cleanspark CLSK shares fell to $4.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.28%.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 16.04% on the session.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares hit a yearly low of $15.55. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.05. Shares traded down 5.06%.
  • Virginia National VABK shares moved up 1.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.55, drifting up 1.61%.
  • Ivy High Income IVH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.74%.
  • Innovate VATE shares set a new yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO stock drifted down 8.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60.
  • Putnam Master PIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.46%.
  • G1 Therapeutics GTHX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Monday morning, moving down 10.81%.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH stock hit $2.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.68%.
  • New America High Income HYB stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares fell to $5.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.46%.
  • Yellow YELL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.18. Shares traded down 8.62%.
  • Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares fell to $13.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.85%.
  • Quad/Graphics QUAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.64%.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.56% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday. The stock was down 5.06% for the day.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares moved down 5.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.13, drifting down 5.95%.
  • Bowman Consulting Group BWMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.75 and moving down 8.69%.
  • Viking Therapeutics VKTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 7.18%.
  • Penns Woods Bancorp PWOD stock hit $22.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.11%.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock set a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Monday, moving down 6.68%.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares moved down 8.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting down 8.66%.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS stock hit a yearly low of $3.98. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
  • Express EXPR stock hit $2.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.6%.
  • P3 Health Partners PIII stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.54. Shares traded down 7.38%.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK shares moved down 6.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 6.4%.
  • Mynaric MYNA shares moved down 16.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.01, drifting down 16.35%.
  • Vroom VRM stock hit $1.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.26%.
  • Nanobiotix NBTX stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 6.62%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.88 and moving down 2.96%.
  • Compugen CGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was down 5.39% on the session.
  • DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.53. The stock was down 12.09% on the session.
  • John Hancock Inc Secs JHS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Monday, moving down 1.91%.
  • Daktronics DAKT shares were down 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.95.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC shares hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved down 10.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 10.73%.
  • Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.50. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving down 16.22%.
  • Chimerix CMRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 8.44% for the day.
  • Omeros OMER shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO stock hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • Western Asset Premier WEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.50. Shares traded down 2.86%.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock drifted down 8.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00.
  • BankFinancial BFIN shares fell to $9.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Monday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
  • Finance of America FOA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.87 and moving down 2.01%.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust JHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.48. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Twin Disc TWIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 4.9%.
  • Boxed BOXD stock drifted down 12.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
  • Intl Tower Hill Mines THM shares fell to $0.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.65%.
  • Gamida Cell GMDA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.92 and moving down 8.13%.
  • Western Asset Investment PAI stock set a new 52-week low of $12.10 on Monday, moving down 1.22%.
  • Cellectis CLLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 11.48% on the session.
  • MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new yearly low of $3.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday. The stock was down 12.32% for the day.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.28%.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday morning, moving down 7.17%.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Monday morning, moving down 4.96%.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares set a new yearly low of $7.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Bit Digital BTBT stock hit $1.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.14%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares hit a yearly low of $1.99. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
  • Virtus Global VGI shares hit a yearly low of $8.32. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 14.59%.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Monday morning, moving down 6.39%.
  • SOS SOS shares were down 13.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.31.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock drifted down 7.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES shares fell to $4.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.06%.
  • Surface Oncology SURF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.85%.
  • CompoSecure CMPO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.15%.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.40 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • UpHealth UPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday morning, moving down 6.47%.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.53%.
  • PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday, moving down 13.71%.
  • ACRES Commercial Realty ACR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs APRN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock traded down 10.33%.
  • PAVmed PAVM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was down 9.25% on the session.
  • Ardelyx ARDX stock hit $0.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.92%.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.37. Shares traded down 13.78%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Monday morning, moving down 10.75%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ shares set a new yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • aTyr Pharma LIFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.62 and moving down 6.15%.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.87. The stock was down 9.15% on the session.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $2.76 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares were down 12.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.16.
  • Endo International ENDP shares moved down 9.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.31, drifting down 9.16%.
  • Akumin AKU stock hit $0.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.13%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Natural Health Trends NHTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.85. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh AP shares hit a yearly low of $3.57. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Monday. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday morning, moving down 3.67%.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock set a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Monday, moving down 3.47%.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 7.8% for the day.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem OBCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.55. Shares traded down 1.49%.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares were down 10.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.65.
  • Revlon REV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was down 44.39% on the session.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Centogene CNTG stock hit a yearly low of $2.27. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock drifted down 7.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Monday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock hit $1.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.74%.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares were down 7.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.38.
  • 4d pharma LBPS shares fell to $2.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.36%.
  • Oncolytics Biotech ONCY shares fell to $0.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.73%.
  • Sonendo SONX shares moved down 11.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.98, drifting down 11.04%.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Monday. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.44. Shares traded down 9.04%.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.70. Shares traded down 8.61%.
  • Sphere 3D ANY stock drifted down 17.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock hit a yearly low of $2.51. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares were down 7.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.69.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 14.53%.
  • Biote BTMD shares moved up 11.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting up 11.75%.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit $0.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.68%.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares were down 8.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares fell to $0.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.19%.
  • Ocean Power Technologies OPTT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, moving down 14.76%.
  • EBET EBET shares moved down 7.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.56, drifting down 7.62%.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday, moving down 9.83%.
  • Eqonex EQOS stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 11.54% for the day.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.83%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Monday morning, moving down 5.12%.
  • Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.42%.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Monday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 15.99% on the session.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 3.8%.
  • Evogene EVGN shares moved down 8.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79, drifting down 8.57%.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares were down 9.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
  • Astria Therapeutics ATXS shares moved down 12.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42, drifting down 12.33%.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 7.56% for the day.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit $1.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.08%.
  • Wireless Telecom Group WTT shares moved down 2.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32, drifting down 2.92%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares moved down 5.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 5.96%.
  • Draganfly DPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.66%.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock hit $0.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.76%.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.93%.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. The stock was down 22.43% for the day.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 4.61%.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares fell to $1.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.0%.
  • CVD Equipment CVV stock hit a yearly low of $3.78. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
  • Renovacor RCOR stock drifted down 18.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.00. Shares traded down 12.6%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved down 6.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71, drifting down 6.37%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.21%.
  • Regis RGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday morning, moving down 21.74%.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock drifted down 64.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell to $0.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.15%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT PEI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday, moving down 9.44%.
  • Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 8.56% for the day.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14. The stock traded down 11.05%.
  • DatChat DATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Monday morning, moving down 7.36%.
  • Akanda AKAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.73 and moving down 10.37%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday, moving down 7.64%.
  • Minim MINM shares fell to $0.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.13%.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Monday morning, moving down 14.28%.
  • TOP Ships TOPS shares hit a yearly low of $0.44. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.
  • TDH Hldgs PETZ shares moved down 44.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.15, drifting down 44.01%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock hit $1.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.0%.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • ALFI ALF shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.42. Shares traded down 2.98%.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a yearly low of $1.19. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • Qumu QUMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.90. Shares traded down 7.22%.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.62%.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.
  • Safe-T Gr SFET stock hit $0.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.08%.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 10.79%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.51%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares hit a yearly low of $1.45. The stock was down 10.12% on the session.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM stock drifted down 6.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.58.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares fell to $0.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 10.39%.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock hit $1.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.96%.
  • Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Monday, moving down 4.52%.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares made a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Monday. The stock was down 6.31% for the day.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.24. Shares traded down 11.57%.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 6.03%.
  • SuperCom SPCB shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Monday morning, moving up 7.03%.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday, moving down 8.77%.
  • New Concept Energy GBR shares fell to $1.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.94%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell to $0.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.57%.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. The stock was down 11.83% for the day.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday, moving down 7.43%.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Monday. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Monday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares moved up 3.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86, drifting up 3.07%.
  • Aclarion ACON stock drifted down 12.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock drifted down 9.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

