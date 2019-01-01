|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.940
|2.270
|0.3300
|REV
|4.430B
|4.832B
|402.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Texas Instruments’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) was reported by Raymond James on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TXN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is $169.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Texas Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Texas Instruments.
Texas Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.