Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9402.270 0.3300
REV4.430B4.832B402.000M

Texas Instruments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texas Instruments (TXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texas Instruments's (TXN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Texas Instruments (TXN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) was reported by Raymond James on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TXN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Texas Instruments (TXN)?

A

The stock price for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is $169.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texas Instruments (TXN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reporting earnings?

A

Texas Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Texas Instruments (TXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texas Instruments.

Q

What sector and industry does Texas Instruments (TXN) operate in?

A

Texas Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.