Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/82.9K
Div / Yield
1.27/8.15%
52 Wk
15.33 - 17.49
Mkt Cap
312.6M
Payout Ratio
24.56
Open
-
P/E
3.01
EPS
0
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the Adviser determines is consistent with capital preservation.

Barings Global Short Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barings Global Short (BGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barings Global Short's (BGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barings Global Short.

Q

What is the target price for Barings Global Short (BGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barings Global Short

Q

Current Stock Price for Barings Global Short (BGH)?

A

The stock price for Barings Global Short (NYSE: BGH) is $15.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barings Global Short (BGH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Barings Global Short (BGH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) reporting earnings?

A

Barings Global Short does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barings Global Short (BGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barings Global Short.

Q

What sector and industry does Barings Global Short (BGH) operate in?

A

Barings Global Short is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.