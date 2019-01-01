|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|0.570
|0.0600
|REV
|1.160B
|1.037B
|-123.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tutor Perini’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) was reported by UBS on November 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting TPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) is $11.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 2, 2010.
Tutor Perini’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tutor Perini.
Tutor Perini is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.