Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/303.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.68 - 20.24
Mkt Cap
578.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.93
EPS
0.3
Shares
51.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
Tutor Perini Corp offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private and public customers. The company constructs and repairs transportation infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, and a wide range of buildings. It plans and schedules the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors required for a project. Tutor Perini has three operating segments: civil, building, and specialty contractors and generates majority revenue from civil segment. The company offers self-performed construction services, including site work, concrete forming, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5100.570 0.0600
REV1.160B1.037B-123.000M

Tutor Perini Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tutor Perini (TPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tutor Perini's (TPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tutor Perini (TPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) was reported by UBS on November 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting TPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tutor Perini (TPC)?

A

The stock price for Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) is $11.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tutor Perini (TPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 2, 2010.

Q

When is Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) reporting earnings?

A

Tutor Perini’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tutor Perini (TPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tutor Perini.

Q

What sector and industry does Tutor Perini (TPC) operate in?

A

Tutor Perini is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.