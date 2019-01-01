QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.820 0.1400
REV3.460B3.556B96.000M

STMicroelectronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STMicroelectronics (STM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STMicroelectronics's (STM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for STMicroelectronics (STM) stock?

A

The latest price target for STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) was reported by Baird on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting STM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.34% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for STMicroelectronics (STM)?

A

The stock price for STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) is $42.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STMicroelectronics (STM) pay a dividend?

A

The next STMicroelectronics (STM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reporting earnings?

A

STMicroelectronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is STMicroelectronics (STM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STMicroelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does STMicroelectronics (STM) operate in?

A

STMicroelectronics is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.