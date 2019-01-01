QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/201.3K
Div / Yield
1.47/6.63%
52 Wk
21.94 - 27.12
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
72.48
Open
-
P/E
11.52
Shares
58.9M
Outstanding
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

BlackRock Taxable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Taxable (BBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlackRock Taxable's (BBN) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Taxable (BBN) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Taxable (BBN)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) is $22.229 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Taxable (BBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Taxable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Taxable (BBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Taxable.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Taxable (BBN) operate in?

A

BlackRock Taxable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.