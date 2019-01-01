QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that translates ground-breaking science into genomic therapies transforming patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. The company's product pipeline includes Hemophilia, Central Nervous System, HIV, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, and Hemoglobinopathies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340-0.260 0.0800
REV26.820M27.986M1.166M

Sangamo Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sangamo Therapeutics's (SGMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) was reported by RBC Capital on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SGMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 285.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)?

A

The stock price for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) is $5.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Q

When is Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reporting earnings?

A

Sangamo Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) operate in?

A

Sangamo Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.