|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.340
|-0.260
|0.0800
|REV
|26.820M
|27.986M
|1.166M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sangamo Therapeutics’s space includes: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN), Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR).
The latest price target for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) was reported by RBC Capital on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SGMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 285.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) is $5.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.