QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/383.6K
Div / Yield
7.5/67.08%
52 Wk
10.33 - 16.4
Mkt Cap
347.9M
Payout Ratio
64.13
Open
-
P/E
1.25
EPS
0.55
Shares
31.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 5:22PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Apr 9, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 4:03PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SuRo Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SuRo Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SuRo Capital (SSSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SuRo Capital's (SSSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SuRo Capital (SSSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) was reported by JMP Securities on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SSSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SuRo Capital (SSSS)?

A

The stock price for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) is $11.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SuRo Capital (SSSS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) reporting earnings?

A

SuRo Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SuRo Capital (SSSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SuRo Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does SuRo Capital (SSSS) operate in?

A

SuRo Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.