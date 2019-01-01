|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SuRo Capital’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL).
The latest price target for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) was reported by JMP Securities on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SSSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) is $11.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
SuRo Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SuRo Capital.
SuRo Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.