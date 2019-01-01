|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.670
|3.730
|0.0600
|REV
|1.500B
|1.512B
|12.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Roper Technologies’s space includes: Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).
The latest price target for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) was reported by Bernstein on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 505.00 expecting ROP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.74% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) is $443.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
Roper Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Roper Technologies.
Roper Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NYSE.