Range
420.03 - 444.55
Vol / Avg.
552.5K/490K
Div / Yield
2.48/0.58%
52 Wk
365.23 - 505
Mkt Cap
46.9B
Payout Ratio
21.33
Open
420.52
P/E
39.66
EPS
2.73
Shares
105.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Roper is a diversified technology company that operates out of four segments: application software; network software and systems; measurement and analytical solutions; and process technologies. The firm's culture emphasizes acquiring asset-light, cash-generative businesses. Roper then reinvests this excess cash in businesses that yield incrementally higher rates of return. While the firm's businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, Roper does not passively manage its portfolio. Instead, Roper manages its businesses through the Socratic method and empowers decision-makers through group executive coaching. Roper has now rotated a clear majority of its business from legacy industrial products into technology software in mature, niche markets with large quantities of deferred revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6703.730 0.0600
REV1.500B1.512B12.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Roper Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roper Technologies (ROP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Roper Technologies's (ROP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Roper Technologies’s space includes: Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Q

What is the target price for Roper Technologies (ROP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) was reported by Bernstein on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 505.00 expecting ROP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.74% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Roper Technologies (ROP)?

A

The stock price for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) is $443.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roper Technologies (ROP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reporting earnings?

A

Roper Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Roper Technologies (ROP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roper Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Roper Technologies (ROP) operate in?

A

Roper Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NYSE.