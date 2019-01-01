QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Portillos Inc serves the Chicago street food industry through high-energy and multichannel restaurants. It owns and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States, along with two food production commissaries in Illinois. Its menu includes hot dogs, beef and sausage sandwiches, sandwiches and ribs, salads, burgers, chicken, Barnelli's pasta, sides and soup, and desserts and shakes.

Portillos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portillos (PTLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portillos's (PTLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Portillos (PTLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) was reported by Baird on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PTLO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Portillos (PTLO)?

A

The stock price for Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) is $24.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portillos (PTLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Portillos.

Q

When is Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) reporting earnings?

A

Portillos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Portillos (PTLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portillos.

Q

What sector and industry does Portillos (PTLO) operate in?

A

Portillos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.