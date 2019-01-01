|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Portillos’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) was reported by Baird on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PTLO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Portillos (NASDAQ: PTLO) is $24.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Portillos.
Portillos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Portillos.
Portillos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.