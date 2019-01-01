QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.12 - 5.56
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.11 - 25.18
Mkt Cap
989.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
191.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 2:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 1:48PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key products areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genius Sports Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genius Sports (GENI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genius Sports's (GENI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genius Sports (GENI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting GENI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.70% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genius Sports (GENI)?

A

The stock price for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) is $5.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genius Sports (GENI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genius Sports.

Q

When is Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) reporting earnings?

A

Genius Sports’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Genius Sports (GENI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genius Sports.

Q

What sector and industry does Genius Sports (GENI) operate in?

A

Genius Sports is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.