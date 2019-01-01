|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.140
|2.540
|0.4000
|REV
|510.420M
|548.349M
|37.929M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cirrus Logic’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting CRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.32% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) is $84.915 last updated Today at 4:33:36 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.