Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and non-portable audio and other products. These products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, smart homes, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and countries across the world.

EPS2.1402.540 0.4000
REV510.420M548.349M37.929M

Cirrus Logic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cirrus Logic (CRUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cirrus Logic (CRUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting CRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.32% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)?

A

The stock price for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) is $84.915 last updated Today at 4:33:36 PM.

Q

Does Cirrus Logic (CRUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cirrus Logic.

Q

When is Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reporting earnings?

A

Cirrus Logic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cirrus Logic.

Q

What sector and industry does Cirrus Logic (CRUS) operate in?

A

Cirrus Logic is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.