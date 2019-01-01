Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and non-portable audio and other products. These products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, smart homes, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and countries across the world.