Range
17.65 - 19.93
Vol / Avg.
166.5K/282.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.06 - 55.1
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.77
P/E
560.53
EPS
0.15
Shares
58.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Materialise NV is a provider of 3D printing services. The products and services of the group are organized in the three segments: Medical segment, which develops and delivers medical software solutions, medical devices, and other related products and services; Software segment, which develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services; and Manufacturing segment, which delivers 3D printed products and related services. Its geographical segments are the United States, the Americas (excluding the USA), Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Other Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

Materialise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Materialise (MTLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Materialise's (MTLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Materialise (MTLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) was reported by JP Morgan on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting MTLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.18% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Materialise (MTLS)?

A

The stock price for Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) is $19.42 last updated Today at 5:40:21 PM.

Q

Does Materialise (MTLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Materialise.

Q

When is Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) reporting earnings?

A

Materialise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Materialise (MTLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Materialise.

Q

What sector and industry does Materialise (MTLS) operate in?

A

Materialise is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.