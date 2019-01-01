Materialise NV is a provider of 3D printing services. The products and services of the group are organized in the three segments: Medical segment, which develops and delivers medical software solutions, medical devices, and other related products and services; Software segment, which develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services; and Manufacturing segment, which delivers 3D printed products and related services. Its geographical segments are the United States, the Americas (excluding the USA), Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Other Europe, and the Asia Pacific.