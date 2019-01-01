QQQ
Range
3.36 - 3.49
Vol / Avg.
679.3K/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.12 - 12.18
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.4
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
375M
Outstanding
Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth. In the U.S. the company directly sells hemp-derived CBD and has an option to acquire 10.5% of U.S. multistate operator PharmaCann.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08

REV18.300M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1000.210 0.3100
REV18.060M20.407M2.347M

Analyst Ratings

Cronos Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cronos Group (CRON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cronos Group's (CRON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cronos Group.

Q

What is the target price for Cronos Group (CRON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.25 expecting CRON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.11% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cronos Group (CRON)?

A

The stock price for Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is $3.37 last updated Today at 4:26:59 PM.

Q

Does Cronos Group (CRON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cronos Group.

Q

When is Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) reporting earnings?

A

Cronos Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Cronos Group (CRON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cronos Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cronos Group (CRON) operate in?

A

Cronos Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.