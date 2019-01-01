|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LendingTree’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting TREE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.50% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is $100.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.
LendingTree’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LendingTree.
LendingTree is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.