LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace. The company provides online tools and resources that can help consumers find loans or other credit-based offerings they need, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgage, home equity, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and other related offerings. The company offers consumers direct access to a broad range of lenders. The company generates match fees by matching consumers with lenders, and closing fees from lenders on loans when a transaction is closed. The company operates business solely in the United States.