Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/241.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
90.97 - 337.17
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
85.78
EPS
-0.34
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
LendingTree Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in operating an online loan marketplace. The company provides online tools and resources that can help consumers find loans or other credit-based offerings they need, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgage, home equity, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and other related offerings. The company offers consumers direct access to a broad range of lenders. The company generates match fees by matching consumers with lenders, and closing fees from lenders on loans when a transaction is closed. The company operates business solely in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.300-0.140 0.1600
REV259.260M258.285M-975.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LendingTree Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LendingTree (TREE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LendingTree's (TREE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LendingTree (TREE) stock?

A

The latest price target for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 139.00 expecting TREE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.50% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LendingTree (TREE)?

A

The stock price for LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is $100.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LendingTree (TREE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) reporting earnings?

A

LendingTree’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is LendingTree (TREE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LendingTree.

Q

What sector and industry does LendingTree (TREE) operate in?

A

LendingTree is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.