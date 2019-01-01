QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sera Prognostics Inc is a health diagnostic company. It develops diagnostic tests for the early prediction of a woman's individualized risk of premature birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications.

Sera Prognostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sera Prognostics (SERA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sera Prognostics's (SERA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sera Prognostics (SERA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SERA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.34% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sera Prognostics (SERA)?

A

The stock price for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) is $5.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sera Prognostics (SERA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sera Prognostics.

Q

When is Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) reporting earnings?

A

Sera Prognostics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Sera Prognostics (SERA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sera Prognostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sera Prognostics (SERA) operate in?

A

Sera Prognostics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.