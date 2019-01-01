|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.370
|1.370
|0.0000
|REV
|7.900B
|7.763B
|-137.000M
You can purchase shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Medtronic’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting MDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.98% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is $100.76 last updated Today at 3:03:53 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
Medtronic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Medtronic.
Medtronic is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.