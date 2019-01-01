QQQ
Range
100.07 - 101.35
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/7.7M
Div / Yield
2.52/2.45%
52 Wk
98.38 - 135.89
Mkt Cap
135.3B
Payout Ratio
68.04
Open
101.01
P/E
28.38
EPS
0.97
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
One of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.370 0.0000
REV7.900B7.763B-137.000M

Medtronic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medtronic (MDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medtronic's (MDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medtronic (MDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting MDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.98% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medtronic (MDT)?

A

The stock price for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is $100.76 last updated Today at 3:03:53 PM.

Q

Does Medtronic (MDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reporting earnings?

A

Medtronic’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.

Q

Is Medtronic (MDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medtronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Medtronic (MDT) operate in?

A

Medtronic is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.