Range
40.65 - 41.53
Vol / Avg.
147K/250.7K
Div / Yield
1.24/3.03%
52 Wk
36.21 - 44.61
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
36.58
Open
41.19
P/E
12.06
EPS
0.98
Shares
41.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce. Its segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, Corporate and Other.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.970 0.2200
REV330.070M331.400M1.330M

Horace Mann Educators Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horace Mann Educators (HMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horace Mann Educators's (HMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Horace Mann Educators (HMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) was reported by Raymond James on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HMN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horace Mann Educators (HMN)?

A

The stock price for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) is $40.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horace Mann Educators (HMN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) reporting earnings?

A

Horace Mann Educators’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Horace Mann Educators (HMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horace Mann Educators.

Q

What sector and industry does Horace Mann Educators (HMN) operate in?

A

Horace Mann Educators is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.