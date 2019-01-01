Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce. Its segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, Corporate and Other.