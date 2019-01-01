QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/223.9K
Div / Yield
6/3.38%
52 Wk
160.91 - 288.02
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
125.52
Open
-
P/E
40.81
EPS
1.24
Shares
25.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It conducts its business through a traditional umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT structure, in which properties are owned by Operating Partnership, directly or through subsidiaries. Its property portfolio is spread across the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.850
REV57.870M58.943M1.073M

Analyst Ratings

Innovative Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative Industrial (IIPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative Industrial's (IIPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innovative Industrial (IIPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting IIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative Industrial (IIPR)?

A

The stock price for Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) is $177.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative Industrial (IIPR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Innovative Industrial (IIPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative Industrial (IIPR) operate in?

A

Innovative Industrial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.