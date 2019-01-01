|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Innovative Industrial’s space includes: Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR).
The latest price target for Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting IIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) is $177.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Innovative Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Innovative Industrial.
Innovative Industrial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.