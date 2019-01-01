QQQ
Range
2.75 - 2.78
Vol / Avg.
119.4K/394.9K
Div / Yield
0.25/9.01%
52 Wk
2.74 - 3.77
Mkt Cap
200.5M
Payout Ratio
53.75
Open
2.77
P/E
5.76
Shares
72.7M
Outstanding
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests primarily in fixed-income securities of below-investment-grade credit quality.

BNY Mellon High Yield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BNY Mellon High Yield's (DHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNY Mellon High Yield.

Q

What is the target price for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 8, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting DHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1387.12% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF)?

A

The stock price for BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) is $2.757 last updated Today at 6:39:48 PM.

Q

Does BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) reporting earnings?

A

BNY Mellon High Yield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNY Mellon High Yield.

Q

What sector and industry does BNY Mellon High Yield (DHF) operate in?

A

BNY Mellon High Yield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.