Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. Most of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties' largest customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.