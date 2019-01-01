QQQ
Range
42.23 - 43.81
Vol / Avg.
813.8K/987.8K
Div / Yield
2/4.73%
52 Wk
39.96 - 48.98
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
65.77
Open
43.54
P/E
14.17
EPS
1.19
Shares
104.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. Most of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties' largest customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.060
REV200.030M203.205M3.175M

Highwoods Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Highwoods Properties (HIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Highwoods Properties's (HIW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Highwoods Properties (HIW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting HIW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.58% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Highwoods Properties (HIW)?

A

The stock price for Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) is $42.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Highwoods Properties (HIW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) reporting earnings?

A

Highwoods Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Highwoods Properties (HIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Highwoods Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Highwoods Properties (HIW) operate in?

A

Highwoods Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.