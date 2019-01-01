Woodward Inc creates energy control and optimization solutions. The systems and solutions can help evaluate the performance, efficiencies, and emissions of its customers' products. Specifically, the control and optimization solutions are for aerospace, energy, and other industrial markets. Fluid and electrical energy, motions, or other outputs may be monitored or improved with the company's products. Also, Woodward provides aftermarket repair and replacements to enhance support. A majority of sales derive from the United States, but facilities in different regions of the world help assemble and promote its products through various locations.