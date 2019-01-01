QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
116.4 - 121.99
Vol / Avg.
241.9K/332.4K
Div / Yield
0.76/0.63%
52 Wk
101.28 - 130.75
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
21.59
Open
120.28
P/E
39.83
EPS
0.48
Shares
63.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:38PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Woodward Inc creates energy control and optimization solutions. The systems and solutions can help evaluate the performance, efficiencies, and emissions of its customers' products. Specifically, the control and optimization solutions are for aerospace, energy, and other industrial markets. Fluid and electrical energy, motions, or other outputs may be monitored or improved with the company's products. Also, Woodward provides aftermarket repair and replacements to enhance support. A majority of sales derive from the United States, but facilities in different regions of the world help assemble and promote its products through various locations.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8100.560 -0.2500
REV591.080M541.586M-49.494M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Woodward Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Woodward (WWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Woodward's (WWD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Woodward (WWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) was reported by Truist Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting WWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.65% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Woodward (WWD)?

A

The stock price for Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is $122.59 last updated Today at 5:40:08 PM.

Q

Does Woodward (WWD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) reporting earnings?

A

Woodward’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Woodward (WWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Woodward.

Q

What sector and industry does Woodward (WWD) operate in?

A

Woodward is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.