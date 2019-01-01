QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/695.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.63 - 14.38
Mkt Cap
18.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
10.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:27AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bridgeline Digital Inc is a developer of web application management software and web applications to maximize the performance of critical websites, intranets, and online stores. The company generates revenue from digital engagement services, subscription, perpetual licenses, maintenance, and hosting. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0700.000 0.0700
REV3.950M4.286M336.000K
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000-0.060 -0.0600
REV3.910M4.104M194.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bridgeline Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgeline Digital's (BLIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bridgeline Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)?

A

The stock price for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) is $1.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgeline Digital.

Q

When is Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgeline Digital’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgeline Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) operate in?

A

Bridgeline Digital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.