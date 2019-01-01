|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|0.000
|0.0700
|REV
|3.950M
|4.286M
|336.000K
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.000
|-0.060
|-0.0600
|REV
|3.910M
|4.104M
|194.000K
You can purchase shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bridgeline Digital’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN), Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR).
There is no analysis for Bridgeline Digital
The stock price for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) is $1.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgeline Digital.
Bridgeline Digital’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bridgeline Digital.
Bridgeline Digital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.