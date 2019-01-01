QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company focuses on developing new treatments for human cancers for which therapies are urgently needed. It mainly designs drugs for which there are existing data suggesting any effect on altered pathways of the cancer cell and may be given safely to humans. The development program of the company includes drugs for the treatment of cancer, consisting of protein phosphatase inhibitors and histone deacetylase inhibitors.

Lixte Biotech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lixte Biotech Holdings's (LIXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lixte Biotech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT)?

A

The stock price for Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) is $1.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lixte Biotech Holdings.

Q

When is Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) reporting earnings?

A

Lixte Biotech Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lixte Biotech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lixte Biotech Holdings (LIXT) operate in?

A

Lixte Biotech Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.