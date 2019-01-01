QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
So-Young International Inc is an online destination for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. Its business model comprises three integrated components: professional content and its distribution through social media networks and its targeted media platforms in China, a social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. It generates revenues from information services fees and reservation services fees from medical aesthetic service providers.

So-Young Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy So-Young Intl (SY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of So-Young Intl (NASDAQ: SY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are So-Young Intl's (SY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for So-Young Intl (SY) stock?

A

The latest price target for So-Young Intl (NASDAQ: SY) was reported by Needham on November 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting SY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 286.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for So-Young Intl (SY)?

A

The stock price for So-Young Intl (NASDAQ: SY) is $2.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does So-Young Intl (SY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for So-Young Intl.

Q

When is So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) reporting earnings?

A

So-Young Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is So-Young Intl (SY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for So-Young Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does So-Young Intl (SY) operate in?

A

So-Young Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.