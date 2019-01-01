Banco BBVA Argentina SA is a banking services provider in Argentina. It provides financial assistance to large corporations, small and medium-sized companies, as well as individuals. The bank provides services through retail, corporate, investment banking, and Small and medium-sized companies divisions. Through the retail banking segment, it provides banking products and services to individuals, corporate banking deals with services to corporates, the small and medium-sized companies segment focused on foreign trade, agricultural business, and digital products. The company's geographical segments are Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and the Rest of Eurasia.