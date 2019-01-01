QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:16AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco BBVA Argentina SA is a banking services provider in Argentina. It provides financial assistance to large corporations, small and medium-sized companies, as well as individuals. The bank provides services through retail, corporate, investment banking, and Small and medium-sized companies divisions. Through the retail banking segment, it provides banking products and services to individuals, corporate banking deals with services to corporates, the small and medium-sized companies segment focused on foreign trade, agricultural business, and digital products. The company's geographical segments are Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and the Rest of Eurasia.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.170 0.0300
REV227.480M300.853M73.373M

Banco BBVA Argentina Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco BBVA Argentina's (BBAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) was reported by HSBC on July 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BBAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)?

A

The stock price for Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE: BBAR) is $3.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco BBVA Argentina.

Q

When is Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reporting earnings?

A

Banco BBVA Argentina’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco BBVA Argentina.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) operate in?

A

Banco BBVA Argentina is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.