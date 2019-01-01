QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.75 - 19.46
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/15.6K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.28%
52 Wk
13.5 - 25.69
Mkt Cap
257.5M
Payout Ratio
27.5
Open
19.37
P/E
23.44
EPS
0.24
Shares
13.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
HireQuest Inc operates as a staffing company in the United State. The company is engaged in the provision of on-demand and temporary staffing solutions. It serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HireQuest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HireQuest (HQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HireQuest's (HQI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HireQuest (HQI) stock?

A

The latest price target for HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) was reported by DA Davidson on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting HQI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HireQuest (HQI)?

A

The stock price for HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is $18.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HireQuest (HQI) pay a dividend?

A

The next HireQuest (HQI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) reporting earnings?

A

HireQuest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is HireQuest (HQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HireQuest.

Q

What sector and industry does HireQuest (HQI) operate in?

A

HireQuest is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.