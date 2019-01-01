PDS Biotechnology Corp operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, principally involved in drug discovery in the United States. It is primarily engaged in the treatment of various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products are based on the proprietary Versamune platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system to unleash a powerful and targeted attack against cancer cells.