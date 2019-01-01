Blackboxstocks Inc is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Its web-based software (the Blackbox System) employs predictive technology enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. It provides users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into its dashboard, enabling users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. It introduced a live audio/video feature that allows members to broadcast on their own channels to share trading strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community.