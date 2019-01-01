Omeros Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.