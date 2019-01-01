QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Omeros Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.

Omeros Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omeros (OMER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omeros's (OMER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omeros (OMER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting OMER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.41% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Omeros (OMER)?

A

The stock price for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) is $6.96 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Omeros (OMER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omeros.

Q

When is Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reporting earnings?

A

Omeros’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Omeros (OMER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omeros.

Q

What sector and industry does Omeros (OMER) operate in?

A

Omeros is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.