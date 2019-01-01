|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Omeros’s space includes: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR), Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS).
The latest price target for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting OMER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.41% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) is $6.96 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Omeros.
Omeros’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Omeros.
Omeros is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.