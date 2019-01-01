QQQ
Allegro Microsystems Inc is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. It is a supplier of power ICs. Its sensor ICs enable customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE that include Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, Linear and Angular Position, Magnetic Speed Sensors, and Photonics; REGULATE that include Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE that includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC and Stepper Drivers.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.190 0.0100
REV182.730M186.629M3.899M

Allegro Microsystems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allegro Microsystems's (ALGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ALGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.31% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegro Microsystems (ALGM)?

A

The stock price for Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) is $27.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allegro Microsystems.

Q

When is Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) reporting earnings?

A

Allegro Microsystems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegro Microsystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) operate in?

A

Allegro Microsystems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.