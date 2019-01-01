QQQ
Dream Finders Homes Inc is engaged in the home building business. It designs, builds, and sells homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin. The company operates through six geographical divisions namely, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, Washington DC (Capital), and the Carolinas (H&H Homes), Jet Home Loans LLC. Jacksonville division generates most of the revenue for the firm.

Dream Finders Homes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dream Finders Homes (DFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dream Finders Homes's (DFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dream Finders Homes.

Q

What is the target price for Dream Finders Homes (DFH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) was reported by Wedbush on February 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DFH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.31% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dream Finders Homes (DFH)?

A

The stock price for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is $17.75 last updated Today at 6:36:08 PM.

Q

Does Dream Finders Homes (DFH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Finders Homes.

Q

When is Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) reporting earnings?

A

Dream Finders Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Dream Finders Homes (DFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dream Finders Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Dream Finders Homes (DFH) operate in?

A

Dream Finders Homes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.