Range
91.29 - 93.4
Vol / Avg.
168K/913.4K
Div / Yield
1.4/1.55%
52 Wk
84.71 - 124.93
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
13.84
Open
91.59
P/E
10.4
EPS
2.33
Shares
106.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans, mainly for real estate. The bank also has an investment advisory business that manages investment portfolios for Western clients and clients of other banks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3102.340 0.0300
REV562.480M561.000M-1.480M

Analyst Ratings

Western Alliance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Alliance (WAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Alliance's (WAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Western Alliance (WAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting WAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Alliance (WAL)?

A

The stock price for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) is $93.08 last updated Today at 4:22:08 PM.

Q

Does Western Alliance (WAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) reporting earnings?

A

Western Alliance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Western Alliance (WAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Alliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Alliance (WAL) operate in?

A

Western Alliance is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.