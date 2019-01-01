|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.310
|2.340
|0.0300
|REV
|562.480M
|561.000M
|-1.480M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Western Alliance’s space includes: PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN), Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT).
The latest price target for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting WAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.04% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) is $93.08 last updated Today at 4:22:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Western Alliance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Western Alliance.
Western Alliance is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.