Range
5.7 - 6.05
Vol / Avg.
49.4K/166K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.58 - 16.73
Mkt Cap
238.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
41.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:52AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
P3 Health Partners Inc is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3's model aggregates and supports the community's existing healthcare resources to build a network of community providers working together to deliver highly coordinated and integrated care to patients with a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, lowering cost, and delivering a better experience for all.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

P3 Health Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy P3 Health Partners (PIII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are P3 Health Partners's (PIII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for P3 Health Partners (PIII) stock?

A

The latest price target for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII) was reported by William Blair on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PIII to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for P3 Health Partners (PIII)?

A

The stock price for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII) is $5.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does P3 Health Partners (PIII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for P3 Health Partners.

Q

When is P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) reporting earnings?

A

P3 Health Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is P3 Health Partners (PIII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for P3 Health Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does P3 Health Partners (PIII) operate in?

A

P3 Health Partners is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.